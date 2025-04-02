Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform To Usher In Era Of Anticipatory Banking

"With our recent acquisitions and investments, Alkami is poised to deliver the industry's leading digital sales and service platform that helps our customers compete against megabanks and win," said Alex Shootman, chief executive officer at Alkami. "With the Platform, Alkami's customers will usher in the next wave of innovation in the industry-Anticipatory Banking-moving beyond personalization to anticipate the needs of their account holders," he added.

Additionally at Alkami Co:lab, it was announced that Alkami's Mobile App Platform has been certified by J.D. Power for providing clients with "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience" for two years in a row, bringing an exceptional experience under the Digital Banking Solution pillar of the Platform. The certification means that Alkami scores within the top 20% by the J.D. Power mobile experience benchmark, taking into consideration both user satisfaction and a sustainable user experience (UX) practice. For the former, Alkami ranks among the top quintile measured by J.D. Power in overall user satisfaction, which includes visual appeal, ease of navigation, clarity of information provided, and variety of tasks performed on the app. For the latter, Alkami also scores among the top quintile assessed by J.D. Power, passing a rigorous evaluation of 162 mobile app experience and operational best practices, including product design and development, end user understanding, vision, client relationship, data, and overall mobile app performance.

To learn more about Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit .

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

[email protected]

Marla Pieton

[email protected]