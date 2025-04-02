Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform To Usher In Era Of Anticipatory Banking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The Platform is comprised of three solutions, each serving an essential purpose in the account holder relationship:
Onboarding & Account Opening Solution (onboarding) - With its acquisition of MANTL, Alkami's solution works through all channels (digital, in-branch, and call center), across all account holder segments (retail, business, and commercial), and for virtually all deposit types and is proven to boost deposit growth with a higher-converting application, higher initial funding, and less fraud than competitive alternatives.
Digital Banking Solution (engagement and protection) - Alkami was awarded "Best Banking App" by Tearsheet in 2024 and is the fastest-growing among all banks and credit unions combined.1
Data & Marketing Solution (growth) - Alkami's solution is purpose-built for financial institutions and provides 50,000 descriptive data tags and a dozen AI predictive models trained on analyzing more than 18 billion core transactions, improving personalized targeting and cross-selling efforts, increasing revenue, and reducing churn.
"With our recent acquisitions and investments, Alkami is poised to deliver the industry's leading digital sales and service platform that helps our customers compete against megabanks and win," said Alex Shootman, chief executive officer at Alkami. "With the Platform, Alkami's customers will usher in the next wave of innovation in the industry-Anticipatory Banking-moving beyond personalization to anticipate the needs of their account holders," he added.
Additionally at Alkami Co:lab, it was announced that Alkami's Mobile App Platform has been certified by J.D. Power for providing clients with "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience" for two years in a row, bringing an exceptional experience under the Digital Banking Solution pillar of the Platform. The certification means that Alkami scores within the top 20% by the J.D. Power mobile experience benchmark, taking into consideration both user satisfaction and a sustainable user experience (UX) practice. For the former, Alkami ranks among the top quintile measured by J.D. Power in overall user satisfaction, which includes visual appeal, ease of navigation, clarity of information provided, and variety of tasks performed on the app. For the latter, Alkami also scores among the top quintile assessed by J.D. Power, passing a rigorous evaluation of 162 mobile app experience and operational best practices, including product design and development, end user understanding, vision, client relationship, data, and overall mobile app performance.
To learn more about Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .
About Alkami
Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit .
Media Relations Contacts
Vested
[email protected]
Marla Pieton
[email protected]
SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.
CommentsNo comment