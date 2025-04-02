Industry 5.0 Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 76.7 Billion By 2032, Globally, At 3.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Verified Market Research®, a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the Industry 5.0 Market. The Industry 5.0 Market is revolutionizing manufacturing by blending human intelligence with advanced AI and automation. Market growth is driven by the demand for hyper-personalization, sustainability initiatives, and human-robot collaboration. However, challenges such as cybersecurity threats, high implementation costs, and the complexity of integrating AI with human skills may slow adoption. LEWES, Del., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Industry 5.0 Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2025 to 2032 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 64.79 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 76.7 Billion by the end of the forecast period. Key Highlights of the Market Report :

Market size, growth forecast, and CAGR analysis for the Industry 5.0 sector.

Detailed insights into key technological enablers, including AI, IoT, robotics, and cloud computing.

Competitive landscape analysis featuring major industry players and emerging disruptors.

In-depth study on market segmentation by industry verticals such as automotive, healthcare, electronics, and manufacturing. Regional trends, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other major markets.

Strategic Insights : Gain actionable intelligence on Industry 5.0 trends, technological advancements, and market dynamics.

Investment Opportunities: Identify high-growth segments and investment prospects within the evolving industrial landscape. Regulatory & Compliance Analysis: Understanding the impact of government policies, cybersecurity measures, and industry standards on market adoption.

Market Research Professionals : Stay ahead of emerging trends and competitive developments in Industry 5.0.

B2B Clients & Industrialists : Gain strategic insights to optimize manufacturing processes and enhance productivity.

126 – Tables

37 – Figures Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2032 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~3.5% from 2025 to 2032 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2025-2032 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED

Technology End User Industry REGIONS COVERED

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa North America KEY PLAYERS Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, KUKA AG, General Electric (GE), Schneider Electric CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Industry 5.0 Market Overview

Key Market Drivers

Integration of AI and Human Intelligence in Manufacturing : Industry 5.0 is propelled by the harmonious integration of human intelligence and artificial intelligence (AI), facilitating hyper-personalization and mass customization. Manufacturers are utilizing AI-driven automation with human oversight to improve accuracy, efficiency, and innovation. This transition is resulting in intelligent production lines that enhance productivity, minimize waste, and facilitate superior decision-making. The collaboration between AI and human abilities is cultivating a period of intelligent automation that enhances both efficiency and adaptability in manufacturing processes.

Growing Demand for Sustainable and Smart Manufacturing : Sustainability is a crucial element propelling the implementation of Industry 5.0. As rules on carbon emissions and waste reduction intensify, firms are prioritizing energy-efficient manufacturing processes. Smart factories employing IoT, AI, and digital twins facilitate real-time oversight of resource utilization, minimizing energy loss and promoting sustainable manufacturing. Organizations implementing Industry 5.0 technology can improve operational efficiency and align with global sustainability objectives, thereby gaining a competitive advantage in the changing industrial environment.

Rise of Collaborative Robotics (Cobots) in Production : The integration of collaborative robots (cobots) is transforming the industrial workforce by enhancing safety, productivity, and efficiency. In contrast to conventional automation, cobots collaborate with human workers, enhancing monotonous tasks while enabling people to concentrate on more valuable activities. Their capacity to improve accuracy and decrease operational expenses is propelling investments across multiple sectors. The growing price and accessibility of cobots are driving the swift advancement of Industry 5.0 as firms pursue agile and flexible production processes.

Market Restraints Hindering the Market Growth

High Implementation Costs and ROI Uncertainty : Despite the transformative advantages of Industry 5.0, the substantial initial investment required for AI, robots, and smart manufacturing infrastructure constitutes a considerable obstacle. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) find it challenging to validate the expense without assured immediate returns. The intricacy of merging current manufacturing systems with advanced automation technologies heightens operational risks, causing some organizations to be reluctant to engage in Industry 5.0 solutions without definitive ROI forecasts.

Cybersecurity Challenges in Human-Centric Automation : As manufacturing increasingly integrates AI, IoT, and cloud computing, the potential of cyber assaults intensifies. Industry 5.0 depends on instantaneous data interchange and human-machine collaboration, rendering factories susceptible to hacking, data breaches, and operational disruptions. Organizations must allocate substantial resources to cybersecurity initiatives to safeguard essential infrastructure; however, the dynamic nature of cyber threats is a continual challenge. Security apprehensions persistently hinder adoption, especially in sectors managing sensitive intellectual property.

Complexity of Workforce Transformation and Skill Gaps : The shift to Industry 5.0 necessitates a proficient workforce adept at collaborating with AI-driven technologies. Nevertheless, the current talent pool frequently lacks the requisite technical proficiency to run and maintain sophisticated automation equipment. Addressing the skill gap necessitates ongoing training and workforce enhancement, which may be expensive and time-consuming. Resistance to change from established manufacturing specialists exacerbates the challenges of adoption, hindering comprehensive implementation across industries.

Geographical Dominance:

Europe dominates the Industry 5.0 market, propelled by robust governmental initiatives, sustainable manufacturing policies, and significant adoption of AI-driven automation. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are leading the way by utilizing Industry 4.0 innovations to improve human-robot collaboration. The EU's emphasis on intelligent manufacturing and sustainable production drives market expansion, establishing Europe as a pivotal center for next-generation industrial transformation.

Key Players

The "Global Industry 5.0 Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, KUKA AG, General Electric (GE), Schneider Electric.

Industry 5.0 Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the market into Technology, End User Industry, and Geography.



Industry 5.0 Market, by Technology:





AI in Manufacturing



Augmented & Virtual Reality



Digital Twin



Industrial 3D Printing



Industrial Sensors

Robotics

Industry 5.0 Market, by End User Industry:



Automotive



Electrical & Electronics Equipment



Healthcare



Manufacturing

Supply Chain Management

Industry 5.0 Market, by Geography



North America





U.S.





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K.



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

