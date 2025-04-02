Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc : Along with its partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Ainnova will be a sponsor and its CEO, Vinicio Vargas, will be a featured speaker at the 2025 Healthcare Innovation Summit in Mexico City, Mexico. The Healthcare Innovation Summit Series is a worldwide event taking place in numerous countries simultaneously, and it unites key regional stakeholders, including government officials, regulators, hospital administrators, payers, investors, innovators, and clinical experts, to foster discussions that lead to real-world healthcare transformation. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading unchanged at $0.37.

