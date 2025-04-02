Mobile Communications America Acquires Presidio's Physical Security Integration Business, Expanding Capabilities Across The Midwest

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. ("MCA"), a leading security integration and critical communications provider focused on solutions that enhance workplace safety, security, and efficiency, today announced the acquisition of Presidio, Inc.'s Physical Security Integration business ("PhySec"). This strategic acquisition underscores MCA's commitment to providing innovative, customizable security solutions to its clients.

Presidio PhySec specializes in delivering custom-designed security systems to key industries, including educational institutions, healthcare facilities, universities, and industrial organizations across the Midwest and US nationally

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional offices in Grand Rapids and Ferndale, Michigan, as well as Dublin, Ohio, PhySec has earned top-tier status as a trusted security integrator. It specializes in delivering custom-designed security systems to key industries, including educational institutions, healthcare facilities, universities, and industrial organizations across the Midwest and US nationally. Known for its exceptional customer service and commitment to meeting unique client needs, PhySec has established itself as a leader in the security industry.

"Together PhySec and MCA will continue to offer the custom solutions and client support we're known for as well as strategically invest in new innovations for securing our customers intellectual and physical assets," said Eric Adams, Vice President, Physical Security, Presidio. "We'll continue to collaborate closely with Presidio as their exclusive partner for Physical Security products and services."

Vince Foody, CEO of MCA, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "The acquisition of PhySec goes beyond growth; it represents a meaningful alignment of expertise, vision, and responsibility. With their outstanding reputation for creating dynamic, tailored security solutions across vital sectors, PhySec reflects the values that MCA prioritizes in everything we do. This partnership empowers us to build an even stronger foundation for protecting workplaces while driving innovation and efficiency for our customers."

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for MCA, enhancing its offerings in physical security solutions across the Midwest. Adding PhySec's seasoned team and proven track record supports MCA's goal to deliver comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions to meet and exceed the safety and security demands of its growing clientele.

About MCA - Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA) provides security, data, and wireless communications solutions that enhance the safety, security, and efficiency of workplaces across the nation. Customers trust us to provide a portfolio of turn-key systems, products, and services - including security video and access control systems, two-way radio communications, vehicle uplift, BDA/DAS, remote monitoring, GPS tracking, SCADA, dispatch, mass notification, and point-to-point wireless networks. Our more than 65,000 customers span industries such as public safety, commercial, manufacturing, education, healthcare, utilities, and government. In addition to being the largest Motorola partner in the U.S., MCA has strategic partnerships with over 1,000 major manufacturers to offer an extensive portfolio of products and technologies.

