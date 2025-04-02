Partnerlinq Recognized Among The Leading Vendors In The Gartner® Market Guide For Multienterprise Collaboration Networks (Mcns)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to the report, supply chain organizations continue to face disruption challenges and many still lack sufficient capabilities for a holistic, end-to-end view of their supply chains. The report provides valuable insights for supply chain leaders on the evolving role of AI and the need for advanced digital technology for enabling faster onboarding and collaboration among the supply chain partners.

PartnerLinQ offers a new approach by eliminating the need to piece together disparate tools and technologies.

"PartnerLinQ offers a new approach, eliminating the need for businesses to piece together disparate tools and technologies," said Jawad Khan, Founder and CEO of PartnerLinQ. "It seamlessly connects the entire supply chain partner ecosystem through any combination of EDI/API, VAN, and line-of-business applications with unprecedented speed, resilience and scalability of Cloud native infrastructure. With this truly connected ecosystem, PartnerLinQ delivers AI-driven insights, supply chain visibility, and event data, enabling businesses to plan and manage operations in a closed-loop manner-all through a cloud-native, unified platform-as-a-service, reducing the complexity and overhead of traditional tools and technologies."

Garter Report: Market Guide for Multienterprise Collaboration Networks, by Christian Titze , Brock Johns , Nathan Lease

Multienterprise collaboration networks enable a community of trading partners to coordinate and execute on business processes that extend across multiple enterprises in the business ecosystem. Supply chain technology leaders should use this research to understand the MCN marketplace.

About PartnerLinQ

PartnerLinQ is the next-generation digital platform for the supply chain industry, unifying enterprise integrations, data-driven insights, planning, and AI-assisted decision orchestration on a cloud-native, multi-cloud platform for unmatched agility and efficiency. Its solutions are composed using reusable components configured using low-code/no-code studios, making it the most advanced composable business cloud platform in the industry. PartnerLinQ is natively available on both Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platforms.

