Hyundai And One Tree Planted Celebrate 750,000 Trees Planted Across North America

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Fostering a sustainable planet for future generations is core to Hyundai's progress for humanity vision," said Claudia Márquez, COO, Hyundai Motor America. "We are proud of our partnership and this milestone with One Tree Planted to advance our common goal of a cleaner tomorrow, particularly in support of California reforestation this year and home to our North American headquarters."

In celebration of the ongoing partnership, Hyundai employees participated in a volunteer planting event with One Tree Planted in Huntington Beach, California. During the event, volunteers planted and watered over 120 coastal native plants and cleared the restoration area of invasive species.

"We are deeply grateful for Hyundai's continued and generous support of One Tree Planted," said Hank Lynch, president and CEO, One Tree Planted. "Thanks to their commitment, trees have been planted, biodiversity is flourishing, and communities have been empowered. On behalf of all the team and our planting partners at One Tree Planted, thank you."

Hyundai's partnership with One Tree Planted supports its broader 'IONIQ Forest' project, initiated in South Korea with the release of Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ series. This ecological effort aims to plant trees for reforestation, preserving biodiversity, and combating climate change.

One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and environmental organizations to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to restore forests that have been degraded or deforested, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity habitat. Many projects have overlapping objectives that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.

Hyundai Motor North America

Hyundai Motor North America (HMNA) was established in 2018 to provide strategic oversight of Hyundai Motor America, Hyundai Auto Canada, Hyundai Motor Mexico, Genesis Motor America, and Genesis Motors Canada. HMNA also provides operational oversight of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. HMNA's 1,400 plus dealerships sold 1.3 million Hyundai and Genesis vehicles in 2024. HMNA is committed to achieving long-term sustainable growth and promoting Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity.'

