Mediatek Kompanio Ultra To Redefine On-Device AI And Performance For Chromebook Plus

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Kompanio Ultra underscores our commitment to delivering groundbreaking computing performance and efficiency that MediaTek has shown as a leader in the mobile compute space for many years," said Adam King, Vice President & General Manager of Computing and Multimedia Business at MediaTek. "We worked closely with Google to ensure the newest Chromebook Plus devices enjoy next-generation on-device AI capabilities, superior performance per watt, and immersive multimedia."

The Kompanio Ultra is MediaTek's most powerful Chromebook processor to date, integrating 50 TOPS of AI processing power to enable on-device generative AI experiences. With MediaTek's 8th-generation NPU, users can expect real-time task automation, personalized computing, and seamless AI-enhanced workflows-with local processing for enhanced speed, security, efficiency, and support for AI workloads without an internet connection.

Built on the cutting-edge 3nm process, the Kompanio Ultra features an all-big-core CPU architecture with an Arm Cortex-X925 processor clocked at up to 3.62GHz, delivering industry-leading single and multithreaded performance. Whether handling intensive applications like video editing, content creation, or high-resolution gaming, this processor ensures smooth, lag-free performance with unmatched multitasking capabilities.

"We're excited for the next step in our MediaTek partnership. The Kompanio Ultra will open up new avenues for on-device AI features on Chromebook Plus devices, while delivering awesome power efficiency for those crucial extra hours while on the go," said John Solomon, VP and GM, ChromeOS and Google for Education, Google.

Engineered to meet the need for high workloads and to help people get more done, the Kompanio Ultra delivers unparalleled power efficiency, ensuring all-day battery life without sacrificing performance. MediaTek's advanced power management and large on-chip caches optimize energy usage, allowing users to work, stream, and game longer on a single charge.

The Kompanio Ultra powers seamless multitasking and entertainment with multi-display support for up to two external 4K displays. Advanced Hi-Fi audio processing ensures crystal-clear calls, and immersive sound.

For ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity, this processor supports Wi-Fi 7 for superior range and reliability. Designed for sleek Chromebooks, it enables quiet, cool operation and lightweight portability for a premium user experience.

Chromebooks powered by the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra will be available in the coming months. To learn more about MediaTek's Kompanio portfolio, visit:

