Hidden River Announces Investment In Miles Ahead Brands

RADNOR, Pa., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden River Strategic Capital ("Hidden River") is pleased to announce its latest investment in Miles Ahead Brands ("MAB"), a family of industry-leading aggregate distribution companies across the Southeast and Southwest, driving innovative change in their industry. Hidden River's investment includes both debt and equity financing that will support MAB's growth through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Chris Whitney, MAB provides increased visibility, heightened accountability, and greater transparency that results in a better experience throughout the aggregate supply chain. Through its connected network and proprietary technology platform, MAB is revolutionizing logistics for construction materials.

"We are thrilled to partner with Chris Whitney and the entire Miles Ahead Brands team," said Todd Morrissey, Co-Founder and Partner at Hidden River. "This partnership perfectly aligns with our strategy to back exceptional management-owned businesses with flexible capital solutions that allow management teams to realize their strategic vision. We look forward to supporting the MAB team as they continue to innovate and streamline supply chain logistics within the aggregates sector."

"Partnering with Hidden River is a significant milestone for MAB as we work toward our vision of accelerating the world's infrastructure," said Chris Whitney, Founder & CEO of Miles Ahead Brands. "We're excited about the growth and opportunities this collaboration will unlock as we continue to drive progress and shape the future of our industry."

"This partnership with Hidden River marks an exciting step forward in Miles Ahead Brands' growth journey," said Dan Singer, President of Miles Ahead Brands. "Their investment provides the support and resources needed to expand our footprint, pursue strategic acquisitions, and continue driving innovation in aggregate distribution. We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we broaden our impact across the industry."

Deloitte served as the financial advisor to Miles Ahead Brands, with Moore & Van Allen acting as legal advisor. Troutman Pepper Locke acted as the legal advisor to Hidden River.

About Hidden River Strategic Capital:

Hidden River Strategic Capital invests $7.5 million to $25 million into U.S.-based businesses typically generating at least $10 million of revenues and $2 million of EBITDA. Hidden River provides structured capital through flexible, customized, and partnership-oriented debt and equity to support these management-owned businesses through their growth needs and strategic initiatives. The Fund invests in a variety of industries with a strong preference for unique, repeatable, and durable business models. For more information, please visit .

About Miles Ahead Brands:

Miles Ahead Brands is a family of industry-leading aggregate distribution companies across the Southeast and Southwest. They are committed to accelerating the world's infrastructure by revolutionizing logistics for construction materials through their connected network and innovative solutions. For more information, visit milesaheadbrands .

Business and Media Inquiries:

Graham Bachman Managing Director, Head of Business Development Hidden River Strategic Capital Email: [email protected] Phone: 484-453-3134

SOURCE Hidden River Strategic Capital

