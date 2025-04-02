Flexera Launches Cloud License Management To Empower ITAM And Finops To Save Up To 25% Off Their Cloud Bill

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New product enables organizations to make the most of their cloud software investments

ITASCA, Ill., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the global leader in technology spend and risk management, today announced the release of Cloud License Management , a new product that helps organizations optimize the cost of software running in the cloud. The new Cloud License Management, built on top of Flexera's Technology Intelligence Platform , provides a unified view and actionable insights into cloud software spend.

“For the past three years, cloud spend has been the top ranked cloud challenge for organizations, ahead of security, according to the State of the Cloud report,” said Becky Trevino, Chief Product Officer at Flexera.“With cloud software easy to provision and highly distributed, organizations need visibility to answer the simple question: how do we optimize software spend in the cloud? Flexera Cloud License Management provides organizations with confidence to forecast and manage cloud software spend, while ensuring they aren't paying for things they already own.”

The Complexity of Cloud Software

Software running in the cloud can represent a large portion of an organization's cloud bill, up to 25% according to estimates1. This can add up quickly, especially since one-third of organizations invest more than $12 million a year on public cloud2. When left unchecked, mismanaged cloud software can cause wasted software spend, bloated cloud bills and potential regulatory and license compliance risk.

“Flexera Cloud License Management provides you with the overall visibility and recommendations you need on your software running in the cloud,” said Sonal Gupta, FinOps and Cloud Hosting Service at Carlsberg Group.“Whether you want to use pay-as-you-go licenses, Azure hybrid benefit or bring your own licenses, there are great recommendations that Cloud License Management generates which can save an organization a lot of money.”

Smarter Decisions with Flexera Cloud License Management

Flexera's new Cloud License Management breaks down the complexity and barriers to fully managing your cloud software spend by providing insight into cloud software running on public cloud services including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Cloud License Management also offers details on options for cloud software licensing models like pay-as-you-go (PAYG) and bring-your-own-license (BYOL) for major software operating systems and databases.

“This is our first converged ITAM and FinOps use case on the Technology Intelligence platform – a huge milestone for Flexera, its customers and partners,” said Trevino.“The recommendations shared in Cloud License Management are possible due to bringing together cloud billing data and software licenses and entitlements on Flexera One.”

Additional features of Cloud License Management include:



View and track your cloud software spend in Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services : Flexera provides detailed license usage information by vendor, cost center, product and license model so organizations can take advantage of the best license type for each cloud instance or server. The product is also able to analyze license usage data going back 365 days, to better forecast future needs and identify policy changes needed to prevent waste.

Connect cloud software license details with entitlement data : Understand what on-premises software licenses organizations already own that offer BYOL options which could be brought to the cloud, reducing the risk of duplicate spend. Also, identify and address any over-used BYOL options that could create risks of non-compliance. Support more efficient cloud spending: Review software costs from highest to lowest, down to individual cloud instances and calculate price per hour based on the number of vCPUs. With Flexera's automation policy engine, create alerts on spending exceeding specific budget thresholds or identify overprovisioning.



About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Powered by the Flexera Technology Intelligence Platform, our award-winning IT asset management, FinOps and SaaS management solutions provide comprehensive visibility and actionable insights on an organization's entire IT ecosystem. This intelligence enables IT, finance, procurement, FinOps and cloud teams to address skyrocketing costs, optimize spend, mitigate risk and identify opportunities to create positive business outcomes. More than 50,000 global organizations rely on Flexera and its Technopedia reference library, the largest repository of technology asset data. Learn more at flexera.com .

