Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Engenius Transforms Security Monitoring With Context-Aware AI Intelligence


2025-04-02 09:08:45
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EnGenius launches a cloud-based surveillance platform that combines edge and cloud AI capabilities. Without relying on traditional NVRs, it leverages AI to provide advanced contextual recognition and intelligent security features.

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a leading provider of cloud networking solutions, today announced its AI Cloud Surveillance Solution, featuring advanced AI-powered cameras and network video systems integrated with an innovative cloud management platform. This comprehensive solution revolutionizes traditional video surveillance by integrating edge AI processing, built-in storage, and cloud AI contextual recognition, while also enabling existing ONVIF cameras to leverage advanced AI capabilities. By combining Edge and Cloud AI in one unified platform, this solution revolutionizes how businesses across all sectors protect their assets and respond to security incidents with unprecedented intelligence and efficiency.

Context-aware AI Intelligence

Beyond Motion Detection: Real-Time Event Recognition In Action

The solution's breakthrough contextual recognition capability marks a significant advancement in surveillance technology, powered by cloud-based AI utilizing Large Multimodal Models (LMM). "While traditional surveillance systems only detect basic movements like people walking or cars passing by, our solution actually identify specific behavioral patterns - whether it's a friendly gathering turning hostile, someone suspiciously casing a store before theft, or unsafe behavior in a workplace," said Roger Liu, Executive Vice President at EnGenius Technologies. "What truly sets our system apart is its ability to analyze contextual sequences rather than just single-frame images, enabling preventive alerts before incidents occur. For example, our Cloud AI can identify fatigued and inattentive workers on a manufacturing line and send alerts to managers, preventing accidents before they happen."

Search Like You Speak: Simplifying Security Investigations

Complementing the contextual recognition capabilities, the platform features AI-powered natural language search with multi-language support. Security personnel can quickly find specific incidents using conversational queries like "people wearing red shirts and holding a weapon in a convenience store" across all cameras. Powered by multimodal Large Language Models (LLM), this intuitive search understands context and behaviors, dramatically reducing investigation time while delivering actionable security insights for rapid, informed responses.

Stay Alert, Stay Secure: Enhancing Security Across Industries

The AI Cloud Surveillance Solution delivers real-time, AI-powered alerts tailored to various industries. Retailers can detect theft attempts, loitering, or overcrowding, enabling rapid responses. Schools can monitor for bullying, unauthorized access, or crowd formations to ensure safety. In corporate offices and warehouses, the system flags restricted area breaches or unusual activity during off-hours, improving security and operational efficiency across all sectors.

AI Versatility at the Edge: From EnGenius AI Camera to Any Camera

EnGenius provides a flexible approach to intelligent surveillance deployment. At its core, EnGenius AI cameras offer complete NVR-free operation with built-in storage and edge processing. For businesses with existing ONVIF cameras, the AI-powered Network Video System (AI-NVS) upgrades these cameras with advanced AI capabilities, while also providing enterprise-grade RAID storage for reliable backup. Both options integrate seamlessly with the EnGenius Cloud platform, ensuring consistent AI performance and unified management regardless of deployment choice.

Simplified Management: One Cloud Platform for Total Control

This cloud-based platform transforms traditional security management by consolidating complex infrastructure into a single, unified system. Cameras, AI-NVS, switches, access points, and VPN routers are all managed from an intuitive dashboard, accessible from any device. Businesses can scale effortlessly from single locations to multi-site deployments, all while maintaining centralized control. The platform also reduces IT overhead and simplifies operations, making security management more efficient.

Solution Highlights:

AI-Powered Cameras

  • Camera Product Lineup (ECC series):
    • ECC100: 5MP Dome Camera
    • ECC120: 5MP Bullet Camera
    • ECC500: 8MP Dome Camera
  • Advanced Hardware:
    • Built-in NPU with up to 512GB storage for edge processing
    • Sony Starvis sensors for superior low-light performance
    • IP66/67 and IK10-rated durability
    • PoE-enabled for simplified deployment
  • Compliance Ready: NDAA and TAA compliant for government and institutional requirements

AI-Powered Network Video Systems

  • AI-NVS Product Lineup (EVS series):
    • EVS2004D: Tower AI-NVS
    • EVS2004U: 1U Rackmount AI-NVS
  • Camera Support:
    • Supports ONVIF and RTSP cameras
    • Supports up to 32 FHD cameras
  • AI-enabled Cameras:
    • GPU-powered Edge AI-Enabled 2 FHD Cameras
    • 32 Cloud AI-Enabled Cameras
  • Storage Support:
    • RAID 1/5/6 storage with 4 HDD bays
    • 24/7 continuous recording

Intelligent Security Features

  • Contextual Recognition: Supports extensive range of security scenarios:
    • Personal Safety: Bullying, fights, weapon presence
    • Security Threats: Arson attempts, suspicious behavior
    • Safety Incidents: Slip-and-fall events, vehicle accidents

*More scenarios and custom detection options available

  • Two-tier Intelligent Alerts:
    • Edge AI: Rule-based alerts (intrusion, line crossing, crowd density)
    • Cloud AI: Complex behavioral pattern analysis (bullying, robbery, traffic congestion)
  • Natural Language Footage Search: Find video footage using simple conversations in multiple languages.
  • Live Monitoring: Multi-camera view with adaptive streaming.
  • Smart Playback: Speed control, event snapshots, and timeline navigation.
  • Secure Footage Sharing: Share via URLs or QR codes with expiration controls

The EnGenius AI Cloud Surveillance Solution, including the cameras (ECC series) and AI-NVS (EVS series), will be available through authorized EnGenius distributor and reseller partners starting [Q2 2025]. For more information, visit .

EnGenius will showcase live demonstrations of the complete solution at ISC West 2025, April 2-4, at booth #6050 .

About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies, a cloud-driven connectivity leader, offers innovative solutions for businesses. With 25 years of experience, EnGenius ensures reliable network connectivity through user-friendly designs. The company's secure, cloud-centered ecosystem includes Wireless Access Points, Network Switches, VPN Routers, AI Cameras, AI-powered Network Video Systems, and Power Distribution Units. EnGenius is dedicated to customer success, adapting to challenges in an evolving, connected world.

Media Contact:
Emil Bachev
Bacheff Communications
1 (949) 667 3645
[email protected]

SOURCE EnGenius Technologies, Inc.

