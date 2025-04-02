Synder Racks Up Another Recognition--Now A Featured App On The Xero App Store

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synder, a leading accounting automation software company, an AICPA Startup Accelerator alum, and BDO Alliance USA Products and Services Provider, has been officially recognized as a Featured App on the Xero App Store for April. Known for simplifying complex online sales bookkeeping and GAAP-compliant subscription-based revenue recognition, Synder's inclusion in this prestigious category highlights its growing influence in the accounting technology space.

Synder included in Xero Featured Apps

Xero's Featured Apps are selected based on product quality, user satisfaction, and the value they bring to businesses. This recognition goes beyond a simple badge-it signals to users that Synder is a trusted, high-performing solution that meets Xero's rigorous standards for security, usability, customer experience, and seamless integration. It's a powerful vote of confidence within the Xero ecosystem.

Michael Astreiko, CEO of Synder, commented, "Being recognized as a Featured App by Xero is an honor for our team. It reflects the care and dedication we put into creating financial automation tools that serve both businesses and accountants with integrity. We're committed to advancing this path forward - supporting the Xero community and continuing to shape the future of accounting with purpose and trust."

This latest recognition from Xero follows Synder's inclusion in QuickBooks' 'Accountant Approved Bundles' within the Professional Services category last year, reinforcing its position as a valued partner for financial teams and businesses. It also marks a significant milestone in Synder's mission to deliver smarter, GAAP-compliant financial automation solutions for businesses managing multi-channel online sales and subscriptions in retail and SaaS industries.

"It's a meaningful moment for us," Michael added. "We view this as both an honor and a responsibility-one that drives us to listen, improve, and build solutions that bring lasting value to our Xero users and beyond."

Synder's continued growth, supported by strong integrations with leading platforms like Xero, QuickBooks, and Sage Intacct, fuels the company's drive to expand its offerings. With plans for further integrations targeting larger enterprises and complex financial systems later this year, Synder is focused on pushing the boundaries of scalable automation.

About Synder

Synder is a top-rated, US-based accounting automation platform that unifies financial workflows for businesses and accounting teams. An alum of the AICPA and CPA Startup Accelerator and YCombinator's S21 cohort, Synder offers powerful integrations with Xero, QuickBooks, and Sage Intacct, helping financial teams and businesses achieve accurate, GAAP-compliant bookkeeping, real-time reporting, and effortless reconciliation across 30+ popular platforms. Learn more at synder .

