DENSO's Machinery & Tools Division Transforms Business Operations By Introducing Caddi, An AI Data Platform For The Manufacturing Industry

CHICAGO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CADDi , an AI data platform driving the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce a new partnership with DENSO CORPORATION 's Machinery & Tools Division, which oversees the design and manufacturing of DENSO's in-house production lines. By implementing two of CADDi's cloud-based services-CADDi Drawer, a manufacturing data utilization solution, and CADDi Quote, an AI-powered quotation solution-DENSO plans to transform its equipment manufacturing processes.

Issues and Background

Headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, DENSO is Japan's largest automotive parts manufacturer, with annual sales exceeding $47 billion USD. The company is known for spearheading innovations that contribute to a more mobile society by developing high-quality, reliable technologies and products. Beyond its automotive-focused business, DENSO also engages in a wide range of other ventures-from QR codes and industrial robots to food value chains. These efforts put DENSO at the forefront of addressing major social issues, such as carbon neutrality and the circular economy, while striving to maximize environmental and safety benefits and promote human happiness and growth.

However, one of the key challenges facing the manufacturing industry over the next decade is the large-scale retirement of experienced engineers and technicians. Many major manufacturers risk losing the tacit knowledge, expertise, and craftsmanship that reside with senior employees if this valuable information is not successfully converted into shared assets. This issue is particularly critical in the special-purpose machinery sector, which underpins much of manufacturing and already struggles to attract younger talent.

DENSO's Machinery Division, which has been in operation for over 70 years, is responsible for designing and building approximately 1,500 pieces of production equipment annually. As part of its broader transformation to create the next generation of manufacturing equipment that addresses industry-wide challenges, DENSO has decided to implement CADDi's manufacturing AI data platform to leverage and preserve the knowledge of its veteran workforce.

Benefits

By introducing CADDi Drawer for manufacturing data utilization and CADDi Quote for AI-powered quotations, DENSO has consolidated its operational knowledge into one streamlined system. Tens of thousands of parts and components are now centrally organized and easily accessible, enabling DENSO to:



Cut quotation time in half

Reduce setup man-hours by grouping parts Accelerate cost-reduction activities through big data analysis

Additionally, tasks previously handled only by veteran employees can now be performed by younger team members with just a few years of experience, significantly improving the work environment. The AI-based drawing search function is also enhancing facility design work, further boosting efficiency for up-and-coming engineers.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, CADDi and DENSO plan to jointly develop additional features-such as applying the platform to 3D drawings-and explore expansion into the Asian market. Their shared goal is to connect information globally and maximize competitiveness in facility manufacturing.

"Japanese manufacturing continues to maintain a high level of competitiveness, but we also face challenges related to the declining birthrate, an aging population, and fewer young people pursuing manufacturing careers. In just 10 years, half of our department will retire. We believe the 'assetization of know-how' is critical now, to ensure the vast amount of knowledge held by our veteran employees is not lost and is passed on to the next generation," said Takahiro Ito, Director of the Machinery & Tools Division, DENSO CORPORATION. "CADDi is not merely a cost-reduction tool-it is a solution that enables business transformation and an essential partner in realizing new work-style reforms. By reducing routine tasks that depend on individual skills and freeing time for more creative work, we hope the entire Japanese manufacturing industry can further elevate its capabilities."

About CADDi

CADDi is an AI-powered data platform with the mission to make design and supply chain data accessible and actionable for all teams. CADDi Drawer, the company's flagship product, uses advanced AI to centralize and analyze essential production data, helping manufacturers improve their efficiency and quality. Named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list in 2024, CADDi also won the 2024 SaaS Award for Best Business Intelligence and Engineering Management Software. For more information, visit .

About DENSO Corporation

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit .

