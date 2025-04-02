Bundle X Joy Launches Into Walmart As First Latina-Founded Pet Brand On Shelf

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Research shows that over 70% of a dog's immunity and longevity in fact stems from their overall gut health. Like humans, pets can significantly benefit from the same ingredients we use each day, such as probiotics, prebiotics, colostrum, collagen and more ~ all found in Bundle x Joy food, treats, and supplements today. Bundle x Joy's expansion is helping them to 'Unleash a Happier Gut' for even more pups across the U.S. and on Walmart, reinforcing the brand's omnichannel strategy as a one-of-a-kind pet lifestyle brand.

"Since day one, we have been committed to bringing gut-friendly nutrition to every pet person," said Jess Berger. "We're passionate about reaching pet owners that have been largely overlooked to date, including the more diverse landscape of pet people today, while sharing our unique story as one of the first Latina-founded pet brands in the U.S. As the pet brand for every pet person, it's vital we can reach shoppers where they are across the U.S. and that's why we are excited to launch at Walmart."

You can't miss Bundle x Joy in the pet aisle. Their bold, colorful and gradient packaging designs were created with the Millennial and Gen Z pet person in mind, creating a beauty-brand inspired approach in the pet aisle, which has historically relied on out-dated product designs filled with 'blue, brown, basic and boring' elements no longer relevant to the fastest-growing cohort of Gen Z pet owners.

Bundle x Joy's lineup includes dog food, human grade stews, treats, and supplements, all crafted with your pup's gut health in mind. Beyond pet nutrition, Bundle x Joy gives back 3% of every sale to help fund women in entrepreneurship and local communities with grants, mentorships, donations and partnerships with non-profit organizations.

About Bundle x Joy

Bundle x Joy is a pet lifestyle brand, dedicated to helping pups live healthier, happier lives through gut-friendly, USA-made nutrition. With more dogs developing allergies to poultry and beef, its recipes are thoughtfully crafted to support digestion and overall well-being, featuring responsibly sourced proteins, nutrient-packed superfoods, and gut-boosting ingredients. Founded by a proud Latina entrepreneur, Bundle x Joy is more than just pet food-it's a movement committed to empowering women. Through its mission-driven approach, 3% of every purchase supports women entrepreneurs and uplifts local communities. With every bundle, Bundle x Joy is fueling better gut health and helping pets and their people chase more joyful moments together.

