Frandevco Helping Expand Visionary Franchise Brand: Conquer Padel Club, Throughout The U.S. Market

Cutting Edge Concept Establishes First Nationwide Padel Franchise, Capitalizing on Surging Demand, Superior Customer Experience, and Teams of Seasoned Operators

- Sung Ohm, President and CEO of FranDevCoCORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FranDevCo , a national leader in franchise development services, has joined forces with Conquer Padel Club , a visionary brand leading the way in expanding the sport of padel across the U.S., introducing a premium franchise model and top-tier facilities for players. Padel is the fastest-growing sport in the world, with over 25 million players playing across more than 110 countries and counting. Explosive growth is anticipated for the sport in the U.S. over the next two years, and FranDevCo is strategically positioned to assist Conquer Padel in expanding franchise operations and becoming the premier Padel brand for Americans nationwide.Conquer Padel distinguishes itself from other international padel franchises through its use of advanced technology, luxury amenities, and social spaces, and by ensuring a consistently high-quality experience at every location. Conquer exclusively utilizes MejorSet courts, the official courts of the International Padel Association. Additionally, cold plunges, saunas, beginner-friendly environments, PlaySight AI-powered video replay, a true sense of member community, and more create a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable customer experience.“The potential with Conquer Padel presents an exceptional opportunity,” said Sung Ohm , CEO of FranDevCo.“Conquer has become one of the leading brands for the sport of Padel internationally, and by collaborating with their team of experienced franchise operators, strong partnerships, and emphasizing their core values of excellence, community, innovation, and accessibility, I have no doubt that together, we can lead the expansion of Padel across the U.S. and help entrepreneurial Americans achieve financial success through the love of the sport.”Since its founding, FranDevCo has focused on helping emerging brands realize their full potential, including establishing over 1,100 units with more than 600 franchisees. Its early success stems from its unique approach to establishing itself as an outsourced development partner and process, not just a sales organization. Their approach, coaching, and industry partnerships allow business owners to tap into a team with over 100 years of combined franchising experience.Conquer Padel is more than just a brand-it's a vision for the future of padel in the U.S. The brand is leading the charge in expanding the sport through premium facilities and a first-of-its-kind franchise model that empowers entrepreneurs to succeed while supported by a wealth of proven strategies and business tactics.At its core, Conquer Padel values community and is working to create inclusive environments where people come together, building a sense of connection both on and off the court. The passion for padel drives everything Conquer's leadership team does, from building top-tier clubs to impacting the lives of individuals and communities.As the popularity of racket sports increases in America, Conquer Padel is uniquely positioned to thrive. This powerful tool for networking and building community###About Conquer PadelConquer Padel is a visionary brand leading the way in expanding Padel across the U.S. with a premium franchise model and top-tier facilities. Founded by a dream team of seasoned padel club operators, franchise industry veterans, and business leaders, our brand stands for excellence, community, innovation, and accessibility. Through strong industry partnerships with PlaybyPoint, MejorSet, and PlaySight, we're equipping our franchisees with the best technology, world-class courts, and cutting-edge analytics.Our mission is clear: to accelerate the growth of padel across the U.S., making it a profitable, accessible, and exciting business opportunity for investors and sports entrepreneurs nationwide. To learn more about Conquer Padel Club, please visitAbout FranDevCoFranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and growth-focused brands to produce responsible, rapid, and sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchisees to the right franchise opportunity. The FranDevCo mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes, and proven systems. Current partner brands include MosquitoNix, Taste Buds Kitchen, beem Light Sauna, PatchMaster, Chatime, IV Nutrition, Resting Rainbow, and The Glass Guru.Learn more about FranDevCo at frandev.

