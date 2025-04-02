Jeremy Witte Appointed CEO Of Fast Track IT (BIDFTA) As Former CEO Transitions To Board Role

CINCINNATI, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIDFTA, a leading provider of reverse logistics services as a comprehensive, data-driven, and technology-enabled recommerce platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Witte as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2025.

Mr. Witte is a seasoned professional in the reverse supply chain industry, and military veteran, with more than 15 years of leadership experience. He has led the multi-billion dollar recommerce and reverse logistics businesses of Amazon, Best Buy, and GENCO/FedEx. Additionally, he has had entrepreneurial experience and success co-founding a cross-border trade company that was previously acquired by Pitney Bowes.

Mr. Witte's appointment follows the announcement that Greg Konicki, the company's former President, will transition to a new role as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Konicki has guided the company through a period of remarkable transformation, and the Board is eager to continue benefiting from his expertise and leadership in this new capacity.

The reverse logistics industry is experiencing significant growth and transformation, and BIDFTA's unique advantage as a comprehensive, scalable solution is invaluable to both its customers and suppliers. It simultaneously promotes sustainability and reduces landfill waste.

Melissa Truong, a member of BIDFTA's Board of Directors and Principal at ACON Investments, emphasized this value, commenting, "Jeremy has a proven track record of success in the reverse logistics industry. His extensive and multifaceted experience in strategic partnerships and operational excellence will be a significant asset as we continue to build on the momentum established under Greg's leadership."

Mr. Konicki expressed his confidence in the transition and Mr. Witte's ability to guide the company into its next phase, remarking, "I am immensely proud of BIDFTA's accomplishments and am confident that the company will continue to thrive under Jeremy's strategic leadership. As I transition to the Board, I look forward to continuing to support the team and contribute to the company's future success."

"I am honored and excited to assume the role of CEO at BIDFTA, a company I have long admired as a pioneer of sustainable inventory recovery and a more circular economy," said Mr. Witte. "I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the team, the Board, and our valued partners to continue creating long-term value for our customers and stakeholders in the years to come."

About BIDFTA

Founded in 2006, BIDFTA is a leader in reverse logistics offering full-service liquidation, tech-driven tools, and custom partnerships as well as the BidFTA online auctions. The company is dedicated to providing leading retailers with a complete solution for maximizing recovery of excess inventory and returned goods through a secure marketplace while promoting sustainability. The company's efficient, scalable, data-driven and customized client-first solutions simplifies the liquidation process, maximizes recovery and keeps products in circulation rather than in landfills.

About ACON Investments, LLC

ACON Investments, L.L.C. is a Washington, D.C.-based international private equity investment firm that manages private equity funds and special purpose partnerships that make investments in the United States, Latin America and Europe. With professionals in Washington, D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Bogotá, Madrid, Mexico City and São Paulo, ACON has managed $7.2 billion in assets since inception and has a 29-year track record. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Krissy Nicholson

[email protected]

SOURCE BIDFTA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED