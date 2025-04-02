Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gabelli Funds To Host 11Th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium Thursday, April 3, 2025


2025-04-02 08:01:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at the Harvard Club in New York City. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.

Agenda:

7:45 AM Opening Remarks Tony Bancroft – Gabelli Funds
Hanna Howard – Gabelli Funds
8:00 Toppoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TOPP) John Feliciano – CFO
8:30 Republic Services, Inc. ( NYSE: RSG) Brian DelGhiaccio – CFO
Aaron Evans – IR
9:00 Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Bill Drew – CFO
9:30 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Joe Box – IR
10:00 Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. (TSX: SES.TO) Allen Gransch – CEO
Corey Higham – COO
10:30 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) John Casella – CEO
Jason Mead – IR
11:00 CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) Peter Johansson – CFO
11:30 Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) Larry Hilsheimer – CFO
Dan Tetelman – IR
12:00 PM Lunch Break
12:15 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM)* Ed Egl – IR
12:45 Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADUR) Ofer Vicus – CEO
1:15 Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ: PESI) Mark Duff – CEO
1:45 Dotz Nano (XASX: DTZ-CXA)* Sharon Malka – CEO
2:15 Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) Daniel Solomita – CEO
2:45 374Water Inc. (OTCM: SCWO) Chris Gannon – CEO
Russell Kline – CFO
3:15 BioLargo Inc. (OTCQX: BLGO) Cynthia Phillips – Senior Advisor
3:45 AE Carbon Capital (Private) Victor Yeow – Advisory Chairman

*Indicates virtual presentation

The Harvard Club, New York City

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Registratio n link : CLICK HERE


General Inquiries
James Carey
Client Relations
914-921-8318
...
Research Team
Tony Bancroft, MBA Hanna Howard Michael Burgio
Portfolio Manager Portfolio Manager Research Analyst
914-921-5083 914-921-5015 914-921-7797
... ... ...

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI)

Contact: James Carey
Client Relations
(914) 921-8318

