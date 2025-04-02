Korea's INTERX Unveils 'GEN.AI SERVER' At Hannover Messe 2025, Drawing Global Industry Attention

INTERX CTO Hail Jung unveils 'GEN SERVER' on the Industry 4.0 Stage.

Panel discussion on AI-based AAS and DPP integration at the Korea-Germany seminar.

MOU signed between KOIIA and the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance at the InterX booth.

INTERX Launches GEN SERVER: A Game-Changer in Autonomous Manufacturing

HANNOVER, LOWER SAXONY (NIEDERSACHSEN), GERMANY, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- South Korea's a leading innovator in Industrial AX (AI Transformation) INTERX made waves at Hannover Messe 2025 by officially unveiling 'GEN SERVER', generative AI tailored for manufacturing environments. The announcement took place on the event's prominent Industry 4.0 Stage, sparking strong interest from global manufacturers and tech experts alike.The 'GEN SERVER', introduced by INTERX CTO Hail Jung, is designed to streamline industrial operations through domain-specific prompts and training on manufacturing data. It also incorporates a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) framework to reduce hallucinations and ensures secure use even in closed network environments-a key requirement for many industrial clients.A panel discussion held on the same day centered around the theme of“Autonomous Manufacturing Strategies for SMEs.” Moderated by InterX CTO Hail Jung, the session featured CEO Jungyoon Park and representatives from Fraunhofer IOSB and KOSMO, who exchanged diverse perspectives. The panel explored strategies to strengthen competitiveness through AI and data technologies, while also addressing practical challenges in the Digital Transformation (DX) process from both Korean and German viewpoints.In a follow-up session, Fraunhofer IOSB and Professor Joomyung Um of Kyung Hee University led an in-depth discussion on AI-based integration of AAS and DPP, highlighting its potential to enhance interoperability and enable circular manufacturing systems.In addition to the technical sessions, an MOU was signed at the INTERX booth between the Korea Industrial Intelligence Association (KOIIA) and the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance. This partnership aims to foster joint development efforts and the practical testing of real-world use cases.Through its cutting-edge technology and strategic collaborations, INTERX is positioning itself as a global leader in AI-powered autonomous manufacturing, with ambitions to lead the future of the AX (AI Transformation) market worldwide.For more information about INTERX and its participation in Hannover Messe 2025, please visit their website at

