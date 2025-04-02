Destination AI Announces Second Annual Hospitality AI Summit Taking Place In Washington, DC, September 30Th, 2025

Destination AI: Hospitality Summit 2025

“The Expanding World of AI in Hospitality” Features Speakers from Major Brands & Innovators, The Latest Trends & New Strategies to Accelerate Growth Through AI

- Douglas RiceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Building on the resounding success of its inaugural conference in 2024, Destination AI is thrilled to announce its second Destination AI – Hospitality Summit 2025 , set to take place on September 30, 2025, in Washington, DC. Destination AI also announced its 2025 Platinum Sponsors, including Canary Technologies and Publicis Sapient whose support and expertise are instrumental in making the 2025 Summit a premier industry event. Tickets and sponsorship information are available, with more information available at .Destination AI, the leading AI conference for the hospitality industry, will return to the nation's capital with an expanded program designed to help hotel owners, operators, and leaders navigate AI's impact on their operations and strategic decisions. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with peers, explore emerging technologies, and gain a competitive edge in the AI-driven hospitality landscape.“AI is already revolutionizing many aspects of hotel marketing and operations, and it is only going to increase,” said Douglas Rice, hospitality industry veteran and board member of Destination AI.“The conference's mission is what drew me to get involved. The program, speakers, attendees, and feedback from last year's event are a testament to the need for an event like this that helps translate AI capabilities into revenue and profit. It is a“must attend” event for hospitality leaders,” he added.The 2024 debut of Destination AI drew close to 200 leaders from across the hospitality industry, including hotel owners, brand executives, and property operators, alongside technologists, investors, and startup founders, positioning it as the premier forum for advancing AI adoption in the hospitality industry.“The overwhelming positive response to Destination AI 2024 made it clear that hospitality needs a dedicated space to dive into AI's impact.” said Nazpari Aydin, co-founder of Destination AI.“Destination AI – Hospitality Summit 2025 will elevate the conversation, providing attendees with actionable insights and strategies to navigate the evolving AI landscape.”Hosted in Washington, D.C., the inaugural summit featured 40+ speakers from top companies including Marriott, Hilton, Wyndham, Microsoft, IBM, IDeaS, and many more. Attendees praised the event for its highly relevant content, practical AI applications, and high-impact networking opportunities with over 98% planning to return next year. For hotel owners, operators, and teams looking to understand how AI will impact their day-to-day operations and long-term strategy, Destination AI is the conference to attend.Building on a successful inaugural event, the second annual summit promises to be bigger and better. Destination AI – Hospitality Summit 2025, taking place at the National Housing Center in D.C., features an impressive lineup of industry leaders, innovators, and experts, fostering a dynamic environment for knowledge sharing and collaboration.Key program highlights will include:- Focus on practical applications of AI and their impact on hotel operations.- Regulatory and ethical considerations for AI adoption in hospitality.- Expanded networking opportunities to connect with industry leaders.- Comprehensive program with presentations, engaging panel discussions, and case studies from brand executives and other industry leaders.Registration: Registration for Destination AI – Hospitality Summit 2025 is now open! Secure your spot today and be part of the premier AI event for the hospitality industry. Register now at Destination AI Summit 2025.event/destination-ai-hospitality-summit/About Destination AI: Destination AI is the leading conference dedicated to exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence and the hospitality industry. Our mission is to provide a platform for industry professionals to learn, connect, and innovate, driving the future of AI-powered hospitality.For More Information, Please Contact: Nazpari Aydin.

