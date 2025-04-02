CME Group Sets New, All-Time Quarterly ADV Record Of 29.8 Million Contracts, Driven By Growth Across All Asset Classes
Second-Highest March ADV of 30.8 million contracts, up 27% year-over-year
Record quarterly ADV for interest rate, equity index, agricultural, foreign exchange and cryptocurrency products
Record quarterly ADV in U.S. Treasury and Henry Hub Natural Gas complexes
Record quarterly international ADV of 8.8 million contracts
CHICAGO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its Q1 and March 2025 market statistics, with average daily volume (ADV) reaching a new, all-time quarterly record of 29.8 million contracts and the second-highest March ADV on record with 30.8 million contracts.
In Q1, the company's ADV grew 13% year-over-year, with record volume in interest rate, equity index, agricultural, foreign exchange and cryptocurrency products. CME Group's deeply liquid U.S. Treasury complex hit a quarterly ADV record of 9.2 million contracts and its Henry Hub Natural Gas complex set a quarterly ADV record of 1.1 million contracts.
March ADV grew 27% year-over-year, with record monthly equity index ADV of 9.7 million contracts and double-digit ADV growth in interest rate, energy, agricultural, foreign exchange and cryptocurrency products.
Q1 2025 highlights across asset classes compared to Q1 2024 include:
Record quarterly Interest Rate ADV of 15 million contracts
Record U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 9.2 million contracts
Record 10-Year U.S Treasury Note futures ADV of 2.6 million contracts
Record 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.9 million contracts
Record 10-Year U.S Treasury Note options ADV of 1.2 million contracts
Record 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.1 million contracts
Record Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV of 1.8 million contracts
Record E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV of 98,000 contracts
Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 57% to 1.3 million contracts
Record quarterly Energy options ADV of 558,000 contracts
Record quarterly Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV of 698,000 contracts
Record quarterly Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV of 355,000 contracts
Record Agricultural options ADV of 412,000 contracts
Corn futures ADV increased 44% to 520,000 contracts
Soybean futures ADV increased 12% to 288,000 contracts
Record Canadian Dollar futures ADV of 125,000 contracts
Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 11% to 194,000 contracts
Micro Gold futures ADV increased 107% to 134,000 contracts
Gold options ADV increased 32% to 92,000 contracts
Record Micro Ether futures ADV of 76,000 contracts
Record Bitcoin futures ADV of 18,000 contracts
Record Ether futures ADV of 13,000 contracts
Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 113% to 77,000 contracts
March 2025 highlights compared to March 2024 include:
Interest Rate ADV of 14.6 million contracts, an increase of 31%
SOFR futures ADV increased 40% to 4.5 million contracts
10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 39% to 2.4 million contracts
5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 31% to 1.6 million contracts
10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 27% to 1.1 million contracts
Record Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV of 2.2 million contracts
E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 21% to 2.4 million contracts
Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 91% to 1.6 million contracts
Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 40% to 678,000 contracts
Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 71% to 316,000 contracts
Corn futures ADV increased 52% to 476,000 contracts
Corn options ADV increased 47% to 158,000 contracts
Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 7% to 236,000 contracts
Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 24% to 143,000 contracts
Micro Gold futures ADV increased 81% to 137,000 contracts
Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 18% to 72,000 contracts
Micro Ether futures ADV increased 180% to 67,000 contracts
Ether futures ADV increased 122% to 12,000 contracts
Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 4.1 million contracts represented 42.6% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.1% of overall Energy ADV
