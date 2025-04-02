CME Group Sets New, All-Time Quarterly ADV Record Of 29.8 Million Contracts, Driven By Growth Across All Asset Classes



Second-Highest March ADV of 30.8 million contracts, up 27% year-over-year

Record quarterly ADV for interest rate, equity index, agricultural, foreign exchange and cryptocurrency products

Record quarterly ADV in U.S. Treasury and Henry Hub Natural Gas complexes Record quarterly international ADV of 8.8 million contracts

CHICAGO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its Q1 and March 2025 market statistics, with average daily volume (ADV) reaching a new, all-time quarterly record of 29.8 million contracts and the second-highest March ADV on record with 30.8 million contracts.

In Q1, the company's ADV grew 13% year-over-year, with record volume in interest rate, equity index, agricultural, foreign exchange and cryptocurrency products. CME Group's deeply liquid U.S. Treasury complex hit a quarterly ADV record of 9.2 million contracts and its Henry Hub Natural Gas complex set a quarterly ADV record of 1.1 million contracts.

March ADV grew 27% year-over-year, with record monthly equity index ADV of 9.7 million contracts and double-digit ADV growth in interest rate, energy, agricultural, foreign exchange and cryptocurrency products.

Market statistics are available in greater detail at .

Q1 2025 highlights across asset classes compared to Q1 2024 include:



Record quarterly Interest Rate ADV of 15 million contracts



Record U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 9.2 million contracts





Record 10-Year U.S Treasury Note futures ADV of 2.6 million contracts





Record 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.9 million contracts





Record 10-Year U.S Treasury Note options ADV of 1.2 million contracts



Record 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.1 million contracts

SOFR futures ADV increased 14% to 4.1 million contracts

Record quarterly Equity Index ADV of 8 million contracts



Record Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV of 1.8 million contracts



Record E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV of 98,000 contracts

Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 57% to 1.3 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.9 million contracts, an increase of 20%



Record quarterly Energy options ADV of 558,000 contracts



Record quarterly Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV of 698,000 contracts

Record quarterly Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV of 355,000 contracts

Record quarterly Agricultural ADV of 2 million contracts



Record Agricultural options ADV of 412,000 contracts



Corn futures ADV increased 44% to 520,000 contracts

Soybean futures ADV increased 12% to 288,000 contracts

Record quarterly Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.1 million contracts



Record Canadian Dollar futures ADV of 125,000 contracts

Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 11% to 194,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 732,000 contracts, an increase of 8%



Micro Gold futures ADV increased 107% to 134,000 contracts

Gold options ADV increased 32% to 92,000 contracts

Record quarterly Cryptocurrency ADV of 198,000 contracts ($11.3 billion notional)



Record Micro Ether futures ADV of 76,000 contracts



Record Bitcoin futures ADV of 18,000 contracts



Record Ether futures ADV of 13,000 contracts

Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 113% to 77,000 contracts Record quarterly International ADV of 8.8 million contracts, including record EMEA ADV of 6.5 million contracts and record Asia ADV of 2 million contracts

March 2025 highlights compared to March 2024 include:



Interest Rate ADV of 14.6 million contracts, an increase of 31%



SOFR futures ADV increased 40% to 4.5 million contracts



10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 39% to 2.4 million contracts



5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 31% to 1.6 million contracts

10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 27% to 1.1 million contracts

Record monthly Equity Index ADV of 9.7 million contracts



Record Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV of 2.2 million contracts



E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 21% to 2.4 million contracts

Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 91% to 1.6 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.6 million contracts, an increase of 21%



Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 40% to 678,000 contracts

Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 71% to 316,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.8 million contracts, an increase of 20%



Corn futures ADV increased 52% to 476,000 contracts

Corn options ADV increased 47% to 158,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.4 million contracts, an increase of 12%



Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 7% to 236,000 contracts

Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 24% to 143,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 720,000 contracts

Micro Gold futures ADV increased 81% to 137,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency ADV of 176,000 contracts, an increase of 59% ($8.4 billion notional)



Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 18% to 72,000 contracts



Micro Ether futures ADV increased 180% to 67,000 contracts

Ether futures ADV increased 122% to 12,000 contracts

International ADV increased 31% to 9.3 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 33%, Asia ADV up 30% and Latin America ADV up 7%

Micro Products ADV

Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 4.1 million contracts represented 42.6% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.1% of overall Energy ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 23% to $351.5 billion and European Repo ADNV increased 13% to €336.9 billion and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 31% to $119.5 billion

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 39% to $76.2 billion and FX Link ADV increased 84% to 49,000 contracts ($4.4 billion notional per leg) Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending February 2025 were $75.8 billion for cash collateral and $179.8 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on , , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED