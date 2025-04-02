Ropes Raises $3.1M Seed Round To Scale Skills-Based Hiring With AI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In today's trillion dollar skills-based hiring market, accurately measuring technical abilities is the biggest obstacle to efficient hiring. Traditional asynchronous tests miss nuanced signals that human interviewers can detect, while live interviews are biased and cost hundreds of dollars per hour. With the rise of AI tools, candidate cheating is rampant across all mediums.

Ropes has built a new way to vet technical talent in the AI era. Ropes delivers asynchronous assessments that are custom tailored to each role, providing real-world simulations unique to customer domains and tech stacks. Rather than just measuring if candidates pass predetermined test cases, Ropes evaluates how candidates approach problems from start to finish. This holistic evaluation reveals the nuanced technical abilities previously only visible during intensive live interviews.

"The hiring process is fundamentally broken in the AI era," said Ken Schumacher, founder and CEO of Ropes. "Companies waste countless hours on tests and interviews consisting of puzzles easily solvable with the aid of AI. We've built Ropes to simulate the exact work of today's engineer, analyzing not just if they get the right answer, but how they approach complex problems from start to finish."

"We invested in Ropes AI because they're building AI to capture the most important aspects of the future workforce value chain: project based measurement of an individual's skills and abilities," said Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner at GSV Ventures. "GSV sees this as the holy grail when coupled with the ability to identify areas for further skilling that optimize human performance across both individual employees and employers."

About Ropes

Ropes is a software platform that bridges the gap between technical assessment and real-world performance. Ropes creates assessments unique to roles and evaluates candidates like humans do. For more information, visit .

Read the full announcement on the Ropes website: /blog/announcing-our-seed-raise

SOURCE Ropes