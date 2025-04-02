Domino's® And Doordash Announce Partnership: World's Largest Pizza Company To Join Largest Local Commerce Platform In North America

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Orders on DoorDash's Marketplace will be delivered by Domino's drivers

Partnership Highlights:



Domino's Joins DoorDash Marketplace: Nationwide U.S. launch beginning in May 2025, expanding to Canada later in 2025 Seamless Integration with Self-Delivery: Domino's drivers fulfill orders while tapping into DoorDash's leading local commerce platform for new customer reach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. and SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ ) , the largest pizza company in the world, has entered into a partnership with DoorDash (Nasdaq: DASH ), the leading local commerce platform in North America.1 The partnership will allow Domino's to reach new customers through DoorDash Marketplace, while continuing delivery service by Domino's drivers. A pilot is currently underway in select locations, with a planned nationwide U.S. launch beginning in May 2025 and across Canada later in 2025.

"As brands that are both dedicated to digital ordering excellence, our new partnership with DoorDash brings together the scale of our two industry-leading companies, as we continue to build towards the $1 billion opportunity that we believe the aggregator marketplace represents for us," said Joe Jordan, Domino's chief operating officer and president – U.S. "The ability to connect seamlessly with DoorDash customers means more sales for Domino's stores, while efficiently leveraging our brand's robust delivery network. Tapping into incremental customers, particularly in suburban and rural markets, is a meaningful opportunity for Domino's, as our brand continues to open stores nationwide."

"DoorDash is excited to welcome Domino's to our Marketplace across the U.S. and Canada. Domino's chose DoorDash for our unmatched scale and reach, helping them serve millions of customers and drive incremental sales," said Prabir Adarkar, president and chief operating officer of DoorDash. "By joining forces, we're bringing customers a new choice in the rapidly growing pizza category."

A top-tier delivery and digital experience is core to both companies' DNA. DoorDash users will be able to order from their local Domino's store through the DoorDash app, with seamless GPS tracking fully integrated to monitor their delivery progress by a uniformed Domino's driver. Domino's orders will be available to subscribers of DashPass, DoorDash's subscription program, which offers unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders over $12.2 Domino's loyalty program, Domino's Rewards, will only be offered on Domino's e-commerce platforms.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $19.1 billion in 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH ) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, and such statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the opportunity and expected benefits of the Domino's and DoorDash partnership and the expected plans for the launch and expansion of such partnership. Expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. For information on potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from any results predicted, please see Domino's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2024 and DoorDash's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

1 Based on total delivery GOV in 2024

2 *DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here .

SOURCE Domino's Pizza

