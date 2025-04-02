Rijiju Praises J & K Waqf Board Chairperson, Commends Beautification Of Dargah Hazratbal Shrine

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, while addressing the Parliament, praised Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi for her efforts in generating revenue and improving Waqf management in the region. Rijiju highlighted that under her leadership, the board had generated over ₹40 crore in revenue.
Rijiju said,“I was highly impressed during my recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir. I met the new Waqf Board Chairperson and asked her about the condition of the Waqf when she took charge and how it is now. She informed me that when she assumed office, there was no proper record of Waqf properties, and its condition was disorganized. However, after taking over, she has successfully generated ₹40 crore in revenue.”
He further appreciated the ongoing restoration and beautification work at the historic Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar.“I visited the Hazratbal Shrine, and I saw that renovation work is in progress. This is an ancient shrine visited by people from around the world, and I was pleased to see the significant beautification efforts being undertaken in its surroundings,” Rijiju said, as per news agency JKNS.
The minister emphasized that effective management of Waqf properties would lead to increased revenue, benefiting everyone.“If we ensure proper maintenance and development, revenue will increase, and everyone will benefit,” he added.
Rijiju's remarks come amid the ongoing discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to enhance transparency and efficiency in Waqf property management across the country.
Read Also
Waqf Bill Attack On Constitution's Basic Structure, INDIA Bloc Opposes It: Congress MP Gogoi
J&K Political Parties Oppose Waqf Bill, Term It 'Interference In Religious Matters'
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN02042025000215011059ID1109381446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment