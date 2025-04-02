Rijiju Praises J & K Waqf Board Chairperson, Commends Beautification Of Dargah Hazratbal Shrine

Rijiju said,“I was highly impressed during my recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir. I met the new Waqf Board Chairperson and asked her about the condition of the Waqf when she took charge and how it is now. She informed me that when she assumed office, there was no proper record of Waqf properties, and its condition was disorganized. However, after taking over, she has successfully generated ₹40 crore in revenue.”

He further appreciated the ongoing restoration and beautification work at the historic Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar.“I visited the Hazratbal Shrine, and I saw that renovation work is in progress. This is an ancient shrine visited by people from around the world, and I was pleased to see the significant beautification efforts being undertaken in its surroundings,” Rijiju said, as per news agency JKNS.

The minister emphasized that effective management of Waqf properties would lead to increased revenue, benefiting everyone.“If we ensure proper maintenance and development, revenue will increase, and everyone will benefit,” he added.

Rijiju's remarks come amid the ongoing discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to enhance transparency and efficiency in Waqf property management across the country.

