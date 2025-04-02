Leica Biosystems And Bio-Techne Expand Partnership To Enable Protease-Free Workflows For Automated Spatial Multiomics On The BOND RX Research Staining Instrument

MINNEAPOLIS, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) today announced an expansion of the longstanding partnership between its spatial biology brand, Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), and Leica Biosystems, a global leader in anatomic pathology solutions. The expanded spatial multiomic collaboration now includes automation of ACD's new RNAscopeTM Multiomic LS Assay and protease-free workflows on Leica's BOND RX research staining instrument, further advancing the capabilities of spatial biology research.

The RNAscopeTM Multiomic LS Assay enables simultaneous fluorescent detection of up to six RNA and/or protein biomarkers on the same slide, preserving RNA and protein integrity while maintaining tissue morphology. Additionally, ACD introduced a protease-free workflow for RNAscopeTM 2.5 single-plex assays on the Leica BOND RX staining instrument, further advancing multiomic visualization from discovery research to translational applications.

"The automation of Bio-Techne's innovative RNAscopeTM protease-free assays on the Leica BOND RX platform marks a significant milestone in spatial multiomics research," said Dr. Matt McManus, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics & Spatial Biology Segment. "High-precision visualization of RNA and protein biomarkers on the same slide empowers researchers with a streamlined, fully automated solution that preserves sample integrity and accelerates scientific discoveries in translational and clinical research."

The RNAscopeTM in situ spatial assays have been widely adopted by top academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and service providers worldwide, contributing to over 12,000 peer-reviewed publications. This expansion builds on the strong partnership between Bio-Techne and Leica Biosystems, established in 2015, to deliver automated in-situ hybridization (ISH) workflows that streamline spatial biology research.

"At Leica Biosystems, we are committed to empowering researchers with innovative automation solutions that accelerate spatial biology discovery," said Karan Arora, Senior Vice President of Advanced Assays at Leica Biosystems. "The integration of ACD's RNAscopeTM Multiomic LS Assay on the BOND RX reinforces our mission to provide cutting-edge tools that enhance precision and scalability in life science research."

To learn more about Bio-Techne's in-situ spatial assays automated on the BOND RX research staining instrument, visit:

For Research Use Only. Not For Use In Diagnostic Procedures.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit or follow the Company on social media at Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in workflow solutions. Only Leica Biosystems offers the most comprehensive portfolio that spans the entire workflow from biopsy to diagnosis. With unique expertise, we are dedicated to driving innovations that connect people across radiology, pathology, surgery and oncology. Our experts are committed to delivering Improved Quality, Integrated Solutions, and Optimized Efficiencies leading to breakthrough advances in diagnostic confidence. Our mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of our corporate culture. Leica Biosystems is headquartered in Germany and operates in over 100 countries.

