Artlist Introduces The AI Video Generator Built For Video Creators

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Artlist's AI video generator is built for a video creator's workflow: first generate the perfect image and then animate it into a high-quality video, using the carefully curated models and specially designed styles. Generated images and videos are covered by the Artlist license, allowing creators to use them in commercial projects.

You can generate AI images and videos on Artlist with a Max plan, which includes everything in the Artlist catalog. The new tool is also available through the new AI Suite plan, which comes with Artlist's highly popular AI voiceover generator.



Key highlights:



Carefully curated models to produce specific visual styles that are best suited to video creation.

Constant updates with new models when they're available and meet rigorous quality standards.

Simple licensing clearing generated content for commercial use.

High-quality outputs in HD resolution.

Tailored user experience aligned with the language, style, and workflow of video creators. All-in-one integration with Artlist's catalog of creative assets and tools, giving you everything you need to create amazing videos in one place.

"This is a major step forward in our mission to provide brands and creators with everything they need, built to answer their creative needs," says Ira Belsky, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist . "As a video creator myself, I know how important it is to have all your tools in one place, without the hassle of switching between platforms. With our new AI video generator, we're giving creators the ability to generate high-quality content effortlessly, with seamless integration into Artlist's full catalog of creative assets, all under the same subscription and license."

"Artlist has always been about curating the highest-quality creative assets and then packaging them in ways that simplify and amplify the work of video creators. It's exactly the same with AI tools. We're curating the best models and then building them into our platform in a way that suits a video creator's workflow," adds Roee Peled, Chief Product Officer of Artlist .

This is only the beginning. Here are just a few of the extra features coming to the AI video generator in the next few months:



Upload and animate your own images

Upscale content into Ultra HD 4K Get even more control with inpainting and generative fill

With generative AI now playing a central role in the creative process, tools like Artlist's AI video generator are helping creators work smarter, push their creative boundaries, and bring bold new ideas to life.

About Artlist

Artlist is a leading creative technology company empowering global brands and creators through two products: Artlist and Motion Array . Offering over 3 million high-quality, royalty-free assets created by award-winning artists - such as music, sound effects, footage, templates, and more - Artlist provides everything needed to produce video content, through a subscription-based model. As a forward-thinking company, Artlist is constantly expanding into advanced creative tools like GenAI features and video effects plugins. Everything is backed by a global license that covers every creative need. With over 27 million users, including top-tier global brands like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Calvin Klein, Artlist is trusted as a complete solution for video creation. For more information, visit artlist .

Contact:

Samuel Green

[email protected]

