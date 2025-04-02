Keeper Security Joins CISA's Secure By Design Pledge To Strengthen Cybersecurity

Keeper® reinforces its commitment to security-first innovation, aligning with CISA's call for built-

in protections against evolving cyber threats

CHICAGO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, has signed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency 's (CISA) Secure by Design Pledge . This commitment highlights Keeper's dedication to embedding security at every stage of product development to protect individuals and businesses from cyber threats.

CISA's Secure by Design initiative shifts the burden of cybersecurity from consumers and small organizations to technology providers, urging them to implement strong security measures by default. By signing the pledge, Keeper joins industry leaders in prioritizing proactive security measures, reducing exploitable vulnerabilities and ensuring products are resilient out of the box.

"Security is not an afterthought – it's the foundation of every product we build," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder at Keeper Security. "By committing to Secure by Design, we reinforce our mission to provide inherently secure, zero-trust solutions that protect sensitive data and defend against evolving cyber threats."

Keeper has long championed proactive security through its zero-trust and zero-knowledge security architecture, which ensures that only authorized users can access encrypted credentials. The company's solutions align with Secure by Design principles by offering:



Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for enhanced account security

Comprehensive logging and auditing to detect and prevent threats Single Sign-On (SSO) integration to streamline access management

As a FedRAMP Authorized provider, Keeper meets stringent government security standards, ensuring its solutions are trusted by U.S. federal agencies and public-sector organizations to protect sensitive data. This certification reinforces Keeper's commitment to providing best-in-class security that meets the highest compliance requirements.

This dedication to building security-first products provides significant benefits for Keeper customers. By integrating security in the design phase, Keeper solutions are preconfigured to minimize risk and deliver reliable protection right out of the box. Customers can rest assured knowing that Keeper's products have been rigorously tested and built with security-first principles – meaning their sensitive data, passwords and privileged credentials are protected against both known and emerging cyber threats from the moment they deploy Keeper's solutions.

As cyber threats grow in complexity, Keeper remains committed to delivering security-first solutions that empower organizations and individuals to protect their digital assets.

For more information about Keeper Security and its award-winning cybersecurity solutions, visit . To learn more about CISA's Secure by Design initiative, visit .

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organizations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organization against today's cyber threats at KeeperSecurity .

Learn more:

Follow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube TikTok

Media Contact

Katherine Benfield

ICR for Keeper Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Keeper Security

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED