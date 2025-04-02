403
Globo’S Strategic Moves Cement Its Role As A Media Powerhouse
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Globo, Latin America's largest media company, reported a staggering net profit of R$ 1.99 billion ($350 million) in 2024, marking a 138% increase from the previous year.
The company's success stems from strategic acquisitions, digital expansion, and disciplined financial management, solidifying its position as a global media leader.
Two major acquisitions drove significant growth. Globo acquired a controlling 75% stake in Eletromidia, an out-of-home advertising firm, boosting its EBITDA by R$ 70 million.
The company plans to purchase the remaining 25% of Eletromidia in 2025 through a public offering valued at R$ 1.2 billion. Additionally, Globo gained full ownership of Telecine after acquiring shares from Amazon, Paramount, and NBC Universal.
Telecine now complements Globo's portfolio across linear TV and video-on-demand platforms. Globo's digital transformation continues to reshape its business model.
Globoplay, the group's streaming platform, saw a 42% subscriber growth in 2024, while Premiere Play subscriptions rose by 41%. Globoplay achieved global recognition with its original film Ainda Estou Aqui , which earned Brazil its first Oscar and a Golden Globe for actress Fernanda Torres.
These milestones highlight Globo's ability to compete internationally in content production and streaming services. Operationally, Globo strengthened its infrastructure by opening the largest virtual production studio in Latin America at Estúdios Globo.
Globo's Financial Performance and Strategic Outlook
The company also secured exclusive broadcasting rights for eight matches per round of Brazil's top football league for five years. Advertising revenue grew by 14%, reaching R$ 10.8 billion and accounting for 66% of total revenue, while content-related revenue remained stable at R$ 5.1 billion.
Despite significant investments, Globo maintained financial stability with cash reserves at R$ 13.6 billion by year-end 2024. Gross debt rose to R$ 6.6 billion due to currency fluctuations and Eletromidia's consolidation but remained manageable through currency swap contracts covering all liabilities.
Looking ahead to 2025, Globo faces challenges from Brazil's economic uncertainties but remains optimistic about opportunities tied to low unemployment and potential tax relief for lower-income groups.
By combining operational excellence with strategic foresight, Globo continues to dominate Latin America's media landscape while expanding its influence on the global stage.
