Radiant Point Launches The Market's First Agentic AI-Powered Customer Success Copilot To Maximize Post-Sale Revenue

Sky for Customer Success Equips Customer-Supporting Teams with Context-Aware Insights and Guided Workflows to Attain Unmatched Efficiency and Scale

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Radiant Point, a leading provider of AI-powered go-to-market efficiency solutions, today announced the launch of Sky for Customer Success. Designed to complement customer relationship management (CRM) systems, this innovative“copilot” combines decision-support data with expert-authored workflow recommendations, empowering customer success (CS) managers to optimize their actions and helping organizations maximize customer value and revenue growth.

Today, CS is fragmented, inefficient, and difficult to measure. Organizations with legacy CS platforms face significant challenges in driving user efficiency, as these technologies create customer data silos and compete with CRM systems for user interaction. This, in turn, leads to significant user friction. Legacy platforms also aren't designed to help users prioritize their actions based on established best practices, nor are they optimized to measure the revenue impact of team activity.

Sky for Customer Success addresses these challenges with a seamless, cost-effective offering that integrates directly with existing CRM and related systems. Appearing as a sidebar within a customer success manager's daily workflow, Sky serves as a centralized hub for all CS activity. The solution aggregates a full set of customer journey plays drafted by well-known industry experts, uses agentic AI to drive the most relevant actions based on each customer's stage and status, and provides clear insights on both team and individual impact on revenue.

“Customer success is a market ripe for disruption, as existing technology offerings are heavy, high friction, expensive, and slow to value,” said Ellery Dyer, CEO of Radiant Point.“Sky for Customer Success helps CS managers rise above workspace complexity, focus on the most impactful activities, and take the right actions at the right time, to optimize long-term customer value.”

Built for Outcomes That Matter

At its core, Sky for Customer Success is engineered to enhance net revenue retention by guiding workers to and through their highest impact activities. It also improves efficiency, profitability, and business planning by:

●Reducing time to competency for new employees

●Minimizing employee failure rate

●Increasing customer-to-CSM ratio

●Improving revenue forecasting accuracy

“With traditional CS platforms, the time to value is too long, and we didn't have the appetite to invest a significant amount of time and money for unknown impact,” said Rob Desroches, Chief Revenue and Customer Officer of DataTrails.“With Sky for Customer Success, we are getting much more than a platform. We're getting integrations, deep insights, and CS plays based on what's proven to work-things we would normally have to pay extra for or build. We expect to see much higher customer success manager impact, which will result in increased post-sale revenue.”

About Radiant Point

Radiant Point is a leading provider of AI-powered go-to-market efficiency solutions. Its flagship offering, Sky for Customer Success (CS), is a low-friction, high-impact agentic copilot that anticipates and advises which actions CS managers should take at every stage of each customer's journey, from onboarding, to adoption, to value realization. Backed by powerful analytics and best practices from top CS experts, Sky continually adjusts and optimizes its insights and guidance, positioning customer success teams to win. To learn more, visit .

