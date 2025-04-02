Systematic Strikes On Ukrainian Civilians, Energy Proves Putin Doesn't Want Ceasefire - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The systematic and constant nature of Russian strikes on Ukraine clearly indicates that Moscow despises the diplomatic efforts being made toward settlement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Facebook , posting a video showing the elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack overnight Tuesday.

"Last night, the Russian army continued using attack drones against Ukraine. A total of 74 drones were launched, including 54 Shaheds. Kharkiv was deliberately targeted – at least 14 drones. Unfortunately, there were hits. There are wounded, including three children. All are receiving the necessary assistance," Zelensky noted.

According to him, there were also strikes on Odesa and Sumy regions. Another round of deliberate strikes and damage to energy facilities – an FPV drone hit a substation in the Sumy region, and in Nikopol, Dnipro region, a power line was damaged by artillery fire. Nearly 4,000 consumers in two regions were left without electricity due to these strikes.

As Zelensky stated, "Russian aerial bomb attacks also continue – just in the Sumy region, and just from yesterday to this morning, the Russians used nearly 50 guided aerial bombs."

In his opinion, such“systematic and constant nature of Russian strikes clearly indicates that Moscow despises the diplomatic efforts of partners. Putin does not even want to ensure a partial ceasefire. What's needed is new and tangible pressure on Russia to put this war on a path toward ending."

: Military teams to meet on April 4 to discuss foreign contingent in Ukrain

“We should not wait until April 11, when it will be a month since Russia said“no” to the American proposal for a ceasefire. Action must be taken as soon as possible. We are ready to work with all our partners in the U.S., Europe, and around the world in the most constructive way to achieve this much-needed result-a dignified and lasting peace," the president concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of April 2, the Russian army launched a massive drone strike on Kharkiv. Nine people were injured, three of them children.