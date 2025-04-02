Epos Now Announces Partnership With Xero

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Point of sale and payments specialist Epos Now has strengthened its partnership with accounting platform Xero to provide merchants around the world with integrated financial oversight in near real-time.Epos Now's presence in the international retail and hospitality sectors makes full Xero integration a logical development for the leading tech service provider. It marks another step towards Epos Now's creation of a single-destination, AI-enabled business ecosystem that includes point of sale, payments, embedded finance, banking, and the whole suite of connected services.Building on their existing partnership, Epos Now merchants with Xero can now benefit from a seamlessly automated flow of trading data from their point of sale system to their accounting software, massively reducing their admin burden and eliminating data errors.Merchants who are new to Xero can sign up at a heavily discounted rate from within their Epos Now back office. This lets them quickly synchronise their trading and accounting data to gain a continuously updated, holistic overview of company performance.Epos Now's Global VP of Strategic Partnerships, Ryan Heaphy, said: 'Financial management remains one of the most time-consuming aspects of running a small business, and the complexity only grows when owners rely on disconnected systems.'He continued: 'By partnering with Xero, Epos Now offers a seamless, integrated solution to simplify accounting for its customers, combining powerful trading insights with top-tier accounting tools at an affordable price.'

