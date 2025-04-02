Trump Administration Fires Over 10,000 US Health Agency Employees

The Trump administration began a massive layoff of 10,000 healthcare workers on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Some employees were barred from entering their workplaces only hours after receiving notice of their dismissal.

These workers were employed in several prominent agencies under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Dismissed employees were informed via email that their termination was not due to performance or behavior issues. Instead, they were placed on administrative leave.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Health Secretary, explained that the reduction in personnel from 82,000 to 62,000 was necessary for improving operations. However, this move included the dismissal of prominent scientists involved in public health oversight, cancer research, and vaccine approval.

The layoffs have raised concerns about the U.S.'s ability to respond to health crises, such as outbreaks of measles and bird flu. Some FDA employees reported facing staffing shortages, which hindered their ability to perform timely tasks.

The dismissals also affected the Tobacco Regulatory Center, with the entire management and regulatory offices being eliminated. Mitch Zeller, the former director of the center, expressed concerns, stating that this would make regulating tobacco nearly impossible.

Robert Califf, former commissioner of the FDA, stated that the agency as it once existed was“finished,” with most knowledgeable leadership positions now vacant. He believes history will view this decision as a major mistake.

The Trump administration's decision to lay off thousands of healthcare workers has drawn significant criticism, especially regarding its impact on public health. With key personnel now absent from vital agencies, the U.S. may face challenges in managing future health emergencies.

As the second wave of layoffs continues, experts and former officials fear that the cuts could severely damage the country's ability to protect public health and maintain essential services.

