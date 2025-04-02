Edge Data Centers Industry Analysis 2018-2024 & 2025-2030 - Decentralized Infrastructure Gains Momentum As Edge Data Centers Drive Real-Time Processing
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$12.82 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$31.28 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising volume of data generation from multiple sources necessitating localized data processing
5.1.1.2. Growing demand for enhanced content delivery with faster and more reliable content distribution
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High initial investment and data management complexity associated with edge data centers
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Partnerships and collaborations between technology providers and telecom companies
5.1.3.2. Increased adoption of IoT devices with the need for efficient edge data center solutions
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Regulatory challenges associated with data sovereignty and privacy
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. By Component: Rising preference for edge data center services to facilitate seamless transitions and minimize downtime
5.2.2. End-User: Growing use of edge data center across IT & telecommunication for optimizing network performance
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Edge Data Center Market, by By Component
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Services
6.2.1. Consulting Services
6.2.2. Installation & Deployment Services
6.2.3. Maintenance & Support Services
6.3. Solutions
6.3.1. Hardware
6.3.1.1. Networking Equipment
6.3.1.2. Servers
6.3.1.3. Storage Devices
6.3.2. Software
7. Edge Data Center Market, by Facility Size
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Large Facility
7.3. Small & Medium Facilities
8. Edge Data Center Market, by End-User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
8.3. Energy & Utilities
8.4. Government & Defense
8.5. Healthcare
8.6. IT & Telecommunication
8.7. Manufacturing
8.8. Retail
9. Americas Edge Data Center Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Edge Data Center Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
10.13. Vietnam
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Edge Data Center Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Denmark
11.3. Egypt
11.4. Finland
11.5. France
11.6. Germany
11.7. Israel
11.8. Italy
11.9. Netherlands
11.10. Nigeria
11.11. Norway
11.12. Poland
11.13. Qatar
11.14. Russia
11.15. Saudi Arabia
11.16. South Africa
11.17. Spain
11.18. Sweden
11.19. Switzerland
11.20. Turkey
11.21. United Arab Emirates
11.22. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
12.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
12.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
12.3.1. VueNow Infotech expands edge data centers in Uttar Pradesh
12.3.2. Digital Edge unveils AI-Ready SEL2 Data Center in Seoul
12.3.3. American Tower's innovative launch of aggregation edge data centers to enhance low-latency environments
12.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
