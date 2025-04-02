Algorithmic Trading Market Research Report 2025-2030: Regional Market Trends Highlight Diverse Adoption Rates And Regulatory Approaches In Algorithmic Trading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$13.72 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$26.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing participation of institutional and retail investors in financial sectors coupled with demand to reduce human bias and errors
5.1.1.2. Increasing need for market surveillance and government regulations pertaining to algorithmic trading
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Lack of skilled expertise in high-level algorithmic trading systems
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions to manage multiple orders and portfolios
5.1.3.2. Growing demand for customizable and diversified algorithmic trading
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Technical limitations and accuracy issues related to algorithms
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Trading Type: Emerging adoption of algorithmic trading to manage cryptocurrencies
5.2.2. Component: Burgeoning utilization of the services to reduce operational burdens
5.2.3. Deployment: High penetration of cloud-based deployment in algorithmic trading benefiting firms with fluctuating trading volumes
5.2.4. Organization Size: Rising investments of large enterprises in algorithmic trading to maximize profitability
5.2.5. End User: Growing utilization of algorithmic trading by systematic traders to remain unaffected by market direction
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Algorithmic Trading Market, by Trading Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Bonds
6.3. Cryptocurrencies
6.4. Exchange-Traded Funds
6.5. Foreign Exchange
6.6. Stock Markets
7. Algorithmic Trading Market, by Component
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Services
7.2.1. Managed Services
7.2.2. Professional Services
7.3. Solutions
7.3.1. Platforms
7.3.2. Software Tools
8. Algorithmic Trading Market, by Deployment
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cloud
8.3. On-Premises
9. Algorithmic Trading Market, by Organisation Size
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Large Enterprises
9.3. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
10. Algorithmic Trading Market, by End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Buy-Side Firms
10.3. Sell-Side Participants
10.4. Systematic Traders
11. Americas Algorithmic Trading Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Algorithmic Trading Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
12.13. Vietnam
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Algorithmic Trading Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Denmark
13.3. Egypt
13.4. Finland
13.5. France
13.6. Germany
13.7. Israel
13.8. Italy
13.9. Netherlands
13.10. Nigeria
13.11. Norway
13.12. Poland
13.13. Qatar
13.14. Russia
13.15. Saudi Arabia
13.16. South Africa
13.17. Spain
13.18. Sweden
13.19. Switzerland
13.20. Turkey
13.21. United Arab Emirates
13.22. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023
14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023
14.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
14.3.1. Eurex introduces trade offset workflow with e-trading connectivity to Bloomberg
14.3.2. B2Prime and Spotware form a strategic partnership to integrate liquidity solutions into the cTrader platform
14.3.3. Trading Technologies launches advanced algorithm for spread trading
14.3.4. Trading Technologies enters the clearing tech market with the acquisition of ATEO
14.3.5. BestEx Research Group LLC launches IS Zero Algorithm to address VWAP limitations and minimize implementation shortfall
14.3.6. Tradeweb acquires R8 Technologies to enhance algo-based trading capabilities
14.3.7. Euronext and MTS launch new platform for EU debt instruments
14.3.8. BingX partners with ALGOGENE to offer advanced tools, real-time strategy testing, and AI-driven solutions for algorithmic trading
14.3.9. MarketAxess acquires Pragma to expand algorithmic trading solutions
14.3.10. Tickeron launches AI-powered trading robots with sector-correlated models
14.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
14.4.1. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc
14.4.2. Tata Consultancy Services Limited
14.4.3. Ava Trade Markets Ltd.
14.4.4. VIRTU Financial Inc.
