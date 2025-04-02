6G Technologies Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 - Security, Sustainability, And Standardization Key To 6G's Global Rollout And Market Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$14.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|43.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Utilization of 6G technology to drive automation in manufacturing
5.1.1.2. Increasing demand for high-speed connectivity among consumers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Complexities in deploying 6G wireless networks and technical limitations
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing collaboration for research and development in 6G technology to enhance connectivity
5.1.3.2. Rising government initiatives and fundings to deploy 6G networks across the world
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Rising data privacy and security concerns associated with 6G network & technology
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Component: Growing demand for 6G technology services for high-speed connectivity
5.2.2. Frequency Spectrum: Usage of millimeter wave spectrum for ultra fast data transmission
5.2.3. Communication Infrastructure: Rising demand for broadband infrastructure for extensive coverage and high-speed internet access
5.2.4. End-Users: Adoption of 6G technology in healthcare to predict potential health issues more accurately and rapidly
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. 6G Technology Market, by Component
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Hardware
6.2.1. Network Infrastructure Components
6.2.2. User Devices
6.3. Services
6.3.1. Consulting Services
6.3.2. Network Management
6.3.3. Support & Maintenance
6.3.4. System Integration
6.4. Software
6.4.1. Network Optimization & Management Software
6.4.2. Security Software
7. 6G Technology Market, by Frequency Spectrum
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Millimeter-Wave Spectrum
7.3. Terahertz Spectrum
8. 6G Technology Market, by Communication Infrastructure
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Broadband
8.3. Cellular
8.4. Fixed
9. 6G Technology Market, by End-User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Automotive
9.3. BFSI
9.4. Education
9.5. Healthcare
9.6. Manufacturing
9.7. Media & Entertainment
10. Americas 6G Technology Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific 6G Technology Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
11.13. Vietnam
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa 6G Technology Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Denmark
12.3. Egypt
12.4. Finland
12.5. France
12.6. Germany
12.7. Israel
12.8. Italy
12.9. Netherlands
12.10. Nigeria
12.11. Norway
12.12. Poland
12.13. Qatar
12.14. Russia
12.15. Saudi Arabia
12.16. South Africa
12.17. Spain
12.18. Sweden
12.19. Switzerland
12.20. Turkey
12.21. United Arab Emirates
12.22. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Market Share Analysis
13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
13.3.1. Samsung and NTT Docomo enter into partnership to accelerate AI-driven innovations shaping the future of 6G technology
13.3.2. KT and LG Electronics unite to accelerate 6G technology with wideband full-duplex focus
13.3.3. Strategic partnership between Tech Mahindra and Northeastern University advances ORAN and 6G Innovative Solutions
13.3.4. NVIDIA launches innovative 6G research cloud platform to transform wireless communications with AI integration and industry collaboration
13.3.5. Rakuten invests in India to advance AI and 6G technologies
13.3.6. Nokia and IISc collaborate to pioneer 6G technologies in India, focusing on societal impact and innovation
13.3.7. ITU unveils IMT-2030 framework to propel 6G innovation and global connectivity
13.3.8. 6G-SANDBOX joins forces with ITRI to advance 6G research and testing innovation
13.3.9. Resonac and Matmerize join forces to redefine 6G development with AI-driven materials innovation
13.3.10. Capgemini's new 6G research lab in India spearheads innovation in energy-efficient wireless networks
13.3.11. Resonac embarks on 6G semiconductor innovation for high-frequency data transmission
13.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
13.4.1. LG Electronics Inc.
13.4.2. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
13.4.3. Cisco Systems, Inc.
13.4.4. Broadcom, Inc.
