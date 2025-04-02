Access Partnership Acquires Asia Group Advisors, Strengthening Policy Leadership In Asia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Access Partnership (AP) has acquired Asia Group Advisors (AGA), positioning the combined entity as Asia's preeminent public policy consultancy. Amid growing geopolitical complexities and shifting trade dynamics, the merger will deliver enhanced capabilities for clients seeking market access, policy insights and advocacy support in the region.With this acquisition, Access Partnership adds AGA's team of over 40 policy experts in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam to its capabilities. AGA's clientele comprising public, private and non-profit entities, engage in technology, biopharma, financial services, sustainability, and natural resources, will now benefit from Access Partnership's global reach, gaining access to support of equal depth in all regions of the world. The AGA staff will operate under the name 'Asia Group Advisors, an Access Partnership company' until further notice.“This acquisition equips us to provide market access in the fastest-growing and most innovative places in ways that also benefit local consumers,” said Gregory Francis, CEO of Access Partnership.“Adam Schwarz and his team have built a reputation for delivering strategic insights and significant client impact, perfectly complementing our clients' evolving needs. Together we aim to foster equitable access to innovation across the region.”Adam Schwarz, CEO of Asia Group Advisors, echoed the sentiment:“Access Partnership's global reach opens exciting opportunities for AGA and our clients. Many of our clients operate beyond Asia's borders; with Access Partnership's strong presence in Europe and the U.S., we can now offer strategic global access alongside policy advocacy, economic impact analysis and public sector advisory.”The acquisition comes at a pivotal time for Southeast Asia, a region poised for transformative growth driven by rapid technological adoption, increased trade diversification, and a burgeoning consumer market. With ASEAN expected to add 140 million new consumers by 2030, and the regional digital economy projected to triple in size, Access Partnership and Asia Group Advisors are uniquely positioned to help businesses capitalize on these opportunities. By combining AGA's in-country resources and expertise with Access Partnerships global reach, the partnership offers unparalleled support for navigating the complexities of one of the world's most dynamic markets.For businesses looking to deepen their footprint in Southeast Asia or expand from Asia to global markets, Access Partnership's Chief Innovation & Delivery Officer, Peter Lovelock and AGA's Managing Director Stefano Scuratti are available for enquiries at: ... or ....The acquisition was supported by Access Partnership's shareholders, including Mayfair Equity Partners.The press pack can be found here .About Access PartnershipAccess Partnership makes innovation work for the world, guiding businesses and governments through complex regulatory challenges. It shapes regulations and policies that are fair and which enable market access for innovative companies, drive growth, and attract investment into national markets. The firm's roster of world-leading clients includes the largest tech and innovation companies, major government bodies, and multilateral development organisations. Find out more at accesspartnershipAbout Asia Group AdvisorsAsia Group Advisors (AGA) is a strategic advisory firm specialising in market entry support, strategic communications, government affairs, and public policy in Southeast Asia. AGA focuses on helping clients protect and grow their business through government engagement, political and economic analysis, policy advocacy, risk mitigation, stakeholder mapping, and market intelligence briefings.AGA has offices in all the region's major markets and an extensive network of affiliates and partners. Our consultants have a comprehensive understanding of the local context and government decision-making processes in the countries in which they work, deep relationships with policymakers, and a track record of delivering impact for clients.For more details, please visit

For media enquiries, please contact:

Access Partnership

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.