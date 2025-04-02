MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) German Chancellor visits Festo for its centenary celebrations

April 2, 2025 by David Edwards

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the exhibition stand of the industrial automation giant Festo for its centenary celebrations, and remarked on how he finds the“incredible machine” inspirational.

During a tour of the Hannover Messe at the Festo stand, Federal Chancellor Scholz congratulated Festo on its 100-year success story.

In the anniversary year, Festo welcomed the Federal Chancellor accompanied by Stéphane Dion, Special Envoy of the partner country Canada to the European Union, and Stephan Weil, Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, with a special exhibit, the“Festo Incredible Machine”.

In the midst of a highly dynamic period in terms of economic policy, Festo was able to demonstrate how the global player is making an optimistic start to the next century of the company's history with a focus on innovation and a focus on the future: Festo recorded a positive result – a message that also visibly pleased the Federal Chancellor.

The delegation around the Federal Chancellor was enthusiastic about the innovative strength of the company – summed up by the“Incredible Machine”. It shows the fascinating world of movement set in motion by an eMotion Butterfly.

Inventive spirit from the very beginning

Based on the principle of a Rube Goldberg machine, the“Incredible Machine” does not produce a specific product, but tells the story of the movement in automation technology that has had a significant influence on the family-owned company Festo.

Thomas Böck, CEO of Festo, says:“The machine demonstrates Festo's diverse competencies and comprehensive expertise in automation technology, because inventiveness has been part of the company's DNA from the very beginning.”

Innovations can solve specific problems and have the potential to transform entire industries and create new industries.

The journey through the individual stations of the“Incredible Machine” touches on applications ranging from battery production for electric cars, laboratory automation in the life sciences, to intralogistics and the semiconductor industry.

It dives into the company's history and ends with insights into the actuators of the future. At the end of the day, the message is: Festo is represented in almost all industries, constantly delivers innovations and the impetus continues.

Thomas Böck gave the political representatives the following advice:“Festo is optimistic about the current financial year and the next 100 years.

“In doing so, we continue to focus on innovation and invest an above-average amount in research and development. This was and is the recipe for success in our successful company history.”