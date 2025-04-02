Cloud Native Computing Foundation Member Haproxy Technologies Upgrades To Gold Membership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HAProxy Technologies , creators of HAProxy One and maintainers of the HAProxy open source load balancer, brings over two decades of experience in delivering scalable, secure solutions across containerized, cloud, and on-premises environments. Its platform is used by global enterprises, startups, and leading cloud providers to support modern applications, APIs, and AI services.

HAProxy aims to advance Kubernetes networking, scalability, and multi-layered application security.

" HAProxy's decision to upgrade to Gold Membership highlights their growing involvement and commitment to the open source cloud native community," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "Their continued participation helps strengthen important areas like networking and security, and ensures the CNCF community benefits from practical experience and active collaboration."

As a CNCF Gold Member, HAProxy aims to advance Kubernetes networking, scalability, and multi-layered application security. HAProxy One supports external load balancing, multi-cluster routing, and direct-to-pod delivery, while enabling emerging capabilities such as Gateway API compatibility. The platform delivers protocol-agnostic support for Layer 4 and Layer 7 traffic, along with integrated features for bot protection, DDoS mitigation, rate limiting, and web application firewall (WAF) capabilities.

"Promoting open source culture and helping our users succeed is at the heart of everything we do," said Willy Tarreau, lead developer of HAProxy. "For 25 years, HAProxy has made high performance and reliability accessible to everyone – from hobbyists and startups to the world's most demanding websites. With our CNCF Gold Membership, we are committed to enabling a scalable and resilient cloud-native ecosystem for our users and other open source enthusiasts."

HAProxy actively maintains several open source projects, including the HAProxy Data Plane API and HAProxy Kubernetes Ingress Controller, in addition to its widely adopted load balancer. The company regularly supports grassroots events such as Kubernetes Community Days and Cloud Native London. Through its CNCF Gold Membership, HAProxy aims to deepen collaboration with other contributors and further strengthen the open source ecosystem.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including major cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

