Global Student Accommodation (GSA) Expands Relationship With Measurabl To Accelerate Sustainability Initiatives In Europe

GSA leverages Measurabl's next-generation platform to streamline sustainability reporting, decarbonisation, and data automation across its global student housing portfolio

LONDON, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Student Accommodation (GSA), a global leader in purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), has expanded its relationship with Measurabl, the world's most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate. With Measurabl's Next-Generation Navigate suite, GSA is underpinning its sustainability efforts by integrating advanced tools for data automation, decarbonisation planning, and providing meaningful, actionable insights. This partnership reflects GSA's commitment to embedding sustainability into its operations, as well as decision making across its global portfolio.

GSA, manages $7bn of assets across 80 cities in 11 countries. Since 2022, the company has used Measurabl to help drive value across their real estate portfolio by providing a global platform to support the collection of quality data, inform capital planning decisions as well as track and report on sustainability initiatives including GRESB performance data reporting. Operating in diverse regulatory environments, from evolving European mandates to varied building performance standards, GSA requires a flexible and scalable platform to make sustainability reporting more reliable and efficient.

The focus GSA has put on energy efficiency through technology has already yielded tangible results. To date, the company has conducted 157 sustainability audits, implemented 91 energy conservation projects, and seen a reduction of 3,201 metric tons of GHG emissions.

“GSA has demonstrated leadership in sustainability by focusing on operational efficiencies and CapEx that also benefits student experience,” said Matt Ellis, Co-Founder and CEO of Measurabl. “By expanding their use of our platform, they've raised the bar for sustainability in the student housing sector.”

GSA is part of The Dot Group, a group of market-leading businesses focused on transforming student living, with a vision to serve over one million students each year. Under the leadership of Grant Dempster, Global Head of Risk and Sustainability at The Dot Group, GSA has embedded sustainability throughout the asset lifecycle. Dempster has implemented a structured RACI (Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed) framework, aligning responsibilities across asset acquisition, operations, and disposition to operationalize ESG strategies and integrate sustainability practices into GSA's culture. This approach ensures sustainability activities are incorporated into daily operations, long-term strategy, and key areas such as utility data monitoring, sustainability audits, and CapEx decisions.

GSA has committed to achieving net zero carbon across our portfolio by 2050 and has established strategic focus areas to support and track delivery via the Measurabl platform.

“Measurable sustainability performance is more than just an operational necessity-it's a competitive advantage,” said Grant Dempster, Global Head of Risk and Sustainability at the Dot Group. “With Measurabl, we can consolidate data, and gain deeper insights across our assets, helping us to understand consumption and meet certifications. Using Measurabl Navigate positions us to make smarter, more informed decisions, and strategically deploy capital to achieve our sustainability objectives that deliver actual, measurable impact, alongside strong business outcomes.”

Why Measurabl?

After two years of collaboration, GSA has expanded its partnership with Measurabl to meet the increasing complexity of sustainability challenges and to leverage sustainability initiatives to drive value across their portfolio. The Navigate platform stood out for its ability to for its integrated approach to collecting, organising, and actioning sustainability data, which makes scaling sustainability efficient. In addition to strong legacy capabilities, Navigate offers a comprehensive, customer-friendly suite of features that provide useful insights for decarbonisation, data management, and strategic analysis.

Key features of the platform include automated data collection, customizable KPI reporting, compliance support for global reporting frameworks, and innovative tools for evaluating energy projects and carbon reduction pathways. The Navigate modules that GSA is leveraging across its portfolio are:



Data Manager : Automates data collection to reduce manual effort and errors.

Insights : Customizes KPI reporting to track performance against sustainability targets.

Disclosure : Supports compliance with global reporting frameworks. Decarb : Assesses energy projects and carbon reduction pathways to support long-term decarbonisation efforts.

As a result, GSA can integrate increasing sustainability goals into its broader business strategy, aligning with its sustainability roadmap. Key goals for GSA are understanding consumption discrepancies, maximising long-term asset value, and getting a comprehensive understanding of certification status and consumption reduction.

“Navigate was designed to meet real estate owners where they are in their sustainability journey,” said Maureen Waters, President of Measurabl .“We are proud to support GSA as they embark on further steps to unlock long-term asset value and deliver their sustainability strategy.”

By centralising data and insights through Measurabl, GSA is meeting diverse regulatory challenges while maintaining a unified global sustainability strategy. Its future roadmap includes further integrating the platform's offerings into the investment lifecycle.

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world's most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate, empowering over 1,000 organizations across 93 countries-representing more than $3 trillion in assets under management-to measure, manage, and objectively report on performance. With more than 18 billion square feet of real estate under management, Measurabl delivers innovative technology solutions that help customers streamline reporting, reduce environmental impact, and achieve measurable financial results. Learn more at .

About The Dot Group

Dot is a pioneer of market-leading businesses focused on transforming student living, with a vision to serve over one million students each year. We're here to shape a better future and we'll never stop pushing for progress and creating sustainable value for generations to come. Our group is comprised of Global Student Accommodation, Yugo, Student.com, and Kinetic Capital. Together, they operate in more than 180 leading educational cities across 35 countries. Since creating a new vision for student living over 30 years ago we've been continuously evolving through our pioneering, purposeful and positive approach.

About Global Student Accommodation (GSA)

Global Student Accommodation (GSA) is a leader in real estate asset management within the student housing sector. Our purpose is to create the number one student housing portfolio globally. GSA has an unrivalled international presence, active across 11 countries with assets in 80 of the world's leading educational cities. It manages $7 billion of AUM and has flagship offices in New York and London. The strength of the business lies in its market expertise, investment capability and exceptional relationships, as well as a collaborative and integrated approach with our global operating partner Yugo. For further information please visit: .

