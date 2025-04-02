403
Cryptocurrency Markets Brace For Impact As Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Volatility
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff plans rattled cryptocurrency markets on April 1, sparking a 40% surge in trading volumes to $77.47 billion.
Bitcoin edged 1.21% higher to $83,923.50 as investors hedged against potential trade wars, while Ethereum clawed back 0.9% to $1,858.47 despite $3.6 million in ETF outflows.
EOS defied broader uncertainty with a 12.39% rally to $0.7867, fueled by speculation about U.S. strategic reserve inclusion. Market makers reported intense capital rotation from altcoins to perceived safe havens.
Solana dropped 1.4% to $123.936 amid unresolved FTX estate repayments, while Shiba Inu fell 4.28% as meme coin interest waned. The global crypto market cap inched up 0.76% to $2.71 trillion, masking underlying sector turbulence.
Bitcoin's dominance slipped to 47.2% as traders diversified into select tokens like EOS and Cardano. Bitcoin ETFs recorded $157.8 million in net outflows on April 1, led by ARK Invest's $87.4 million withdrawal.
Only Bitwise's BITB fund saw inflows at $24.5 million. Ethereum's ETF bleed continued with $3.6 million exiting, though Hashdex bucked the trend with $1.7 million inflows.
Crypto Markets Brace for Tariff Impact Amid Volatility
Analysts noted correlation between tariff anxiety and Bitcoin's resilience, with one trader stating, "Portable digital gold looks attractive when trade barriers rise." Technical charts showed Bitcoin struggling below the $85,456 resistance level, its RSI neutral at 54.
Ethereum failed to test $1,900 resistance despite early momentum, while XRP broke critical $2.10 support on dwindling volumes. The Fear & Greed Index held at 33, reflecting market unease ahead of tariff details.
Three factors drove the session's swings: Trump's proposed 10-60% reciprocal tariffs, institutional repositioning before May's Shanghai upgrade, and EOS reserve speculation. Traders priced in 92% annualized Bitcoin volatility, anticipating tariff details could trigger $5,000 price swings.
"Markets are pricing crypto as both risk asset and geopolitical hedge," said a Farside analyst monitoring ETF flows. Protocol developers noted EOS' surge followed unconfirmed talks about blockchain integration in cross-border settlements.
Solana's underperformance mirrored concerns over $800 million FTX repayments starting May 30. Critical thresholds loom: Bitcoin must hold $81,885 support to avoid cascading liquidations, while Ethereum faces pressure below $1,900.
XRP traders warn a sustained break below $2.00 risks 15% correction. The tariff announcement now presents a binary outcome - breakthrough or breakdown - with altcoin correlations at six-month highs.
As dawn broke on April 2, crypto desks braced for impact. Market veterans recalled Bitcoin's 11.82% Q1 drop, its worst since 2018, while altcoin traders eyed EOS' $0.80 resistance. One floor manager summarized the mood: "Today decides whether crypto's tariff narrative holds or crumbles."
