Infinigate Extends Partnership With Skyhigh Security Across Benelux And Iberia

Building on the successful collaboration in DACH and MEA, Infinigate will distribute Skyhigh Security solutions across Benelux and Iberia.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland – 2 April 2025 . The Infinigate Group , the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and network infrastructure, today announced the expansion of its valued partnership with Skyhigh Security , a market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) provider and worldwide leader in data-focused cloud, on-premises and hybrid security solutions.

Security is an essential requirement for a successful digital transformation, and an ongoing process for many businesses across the globe. It may be seen as a hindrance to progress, but with adaptive data protection and resilience built from the inside out, it can turn into a powerful accelerator.

Infinigate, who has been successfully partnering with Skyhigh Security in MEA through Starlink, and in DACH, will extend coverage to incorporate the Benelux and Iberia, supporting growth and providing added value through a full range of specialist expert services to complement Skyhigh Security and partner offerings.

“We are delighted to widen the scope of our collaboration with Skyhigh Security and bring untapped opportunities across Benelux and Iberia to fruition,” Denis Ferrand Ajchenbaum, Chief Growth Officer at the Infinigate Group said.“Infinigate's portfolio will be greatly enriched by Skyhigh Security's cloud-native, data-aware security solutions, generating growth opportunities for our channel partners locally.

Emilie Audureau, EMEA Channel Sales Director for Skyhigh Security commented:“As a channel-first company, Skyhigh Security values Infinigate's channel reach across EMEA and its technical expertise to complement our innovative technology solutions. We are excited about this new milestone in our growing partnership, and we look forward to working together to provide even greater value to our partners and customers in the new regions.”

According to most market research reports, the data security market is projected to reach a size of around $500 billion by 2030 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 11-12%, driven by increasing cyber threats, growing adoption of cloud computing, and the proliferation of connected devices (IoT) across various industries.

Skyhigh Security provides cloud-native, AI-enhanced solutions that are datacentric, safeguarding critical information wherever it resides, helping customers achieve optimized security, enabling their businesses to thrive by reducing risk, driving compliance, gaining operational efficiencies, and creating a positive, seamless user experience.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure sets itself apart for its deep technical expertise, delivering locally tailored solutions and services to SMB and enterprise customers across EMEA and ANZ. Relying on a strong central supply chain and an extensive portfolio of leading-edge solutions, Infinigate sparks growth for vendor and channel partners.

