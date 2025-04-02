Huawei Puts Scenario-Based Solutions In The Spotlight For Its Europe Enterprise Roadshow 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From AI-ready storage to intelligent campus networks: Huawei highlights application-focused solutions as the central theme for digital and intelligent transformation of industries in Europe

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei has kicked off its annual Europe Enterprise Roadshow, an initiative that sees an expandable truck with the latest scenario-centric ICT technologies travel across Europe to connect with customers, partners, and CXO executives.

Huawei Europe Enterprise Roadshow 2025

The roadshow truck will visit 29 cities in 17 European countries with the message to "Accelerate Industrial Digital Intelligence" , serving as a mobile exhibition space to showcase Huawei's latest solutions in data communications, data storage and optical networking. This year the mobile technology center will also purposefully focus on adaptive solutions designed for specific use cases to aid European industries in their quest for digital transformation.

The primary goal of the roadshow is to assist European companies and public sector institutions in speeding up their digital transition and embracing digital intelligence. Last year, the roadshow attracted more than 7,000 visitors.

"With the European Enterprise Roadshow 2025, we underline our commitment to digital and intelligent transformation in Europe," explains Willi Song, President, Huawei European Enterprise Business. "This year, we are placing a special focus on industry-specific scenarios and strengthening our partner ecosystem. This allows us to show our customers and partners more specifically how our solutions address their individual challenges and drive transformation."

Digital intelligence is gaining momentum in Europe

Europe is on the brink of profound change through the interplay of artificial intelligence, rapidly growing data volumes, faster networks and high-performance computing power. This in turn affects digital transformation in all sectors of the economy and promises to sustainably improve society, industries, and the environment. The enterprise roadshow showcases practical solutions on how to achieve this.

In civic administrations, public offices begin to offer personalized citizen services, while smart cities are evolving into intelligent living spaces. The healthcare industry adopts IoT technologies to improve patient care and academic research benefits from powerful AI storage solutions. Educational institutions are moving towards complete digitization while retail is implementing new, customer-oriented concepts.

"The technology is mature, the tools are ready – now is the right time to accelerate digital and intelligent transformation in Europe and fully exploit its benefits," adds Song.

Storage, campus networks, and optical: Industry-specific solutions in focus

The Huawei Enterprise Roadshow 2025 presents a wide range of innovative ICT solutions for multiple industries. Huawei showcases its "Future-Proof Data Storage" technology to let companies unleash the value of exponentially growing data in the AI era. For modern campus environments, the "Xinghe Intelligent Campus" system offers a holistic, AI-supported infrastructure with Huawei's unique Wi-Fi 7 technologies such as smart antennas and intelligent scheduling, VIP experience assurance, Wi-Fi Shield or AI-powered energy saving. The "All-Optical Network" solution promises ultra-fast, reliable connectivity for various application scenarios. In the education sector, Huawei demonstrates its "Research Data Management" system, which supports research institutions in efficiently managing large data volumes, as well as the "Education Campus Network" solution for a fully digitalized learning environment. For the public sector, the "Smart City" platform is introduced to help public administrations rapidly promote inclusive network coverage, improve civic services, and bridge the digital divide. In healthcare, Huawei presents the "HIS&PACS A-A-Unified Storage" solution for seamless integration of hospital information, picture archiving and communication storage systems. Among other products, Huawei will include its "Multi-Branch Retail Solution" for retailers and "Managed Wi-Fi Service for MSPs as well as "FTTO Solution for Hotels" to provide a fiber-optic network infrastructure for the hospitality industry and other sectors.

"Our industry-specific adaptations of storage, network, and optical solutions enable companies to achieve optimal performance according to their individual requirements," says Song. "This way, we can support many industries and companies in accelerating transformation in Europe and promoting the adoption of digital intelligence."

HUAWEI eKit and expanded partner ecosystem

A new addition to the Roadshow 2025 is HUAWEI eKit, the sub-brand for the distribution business in the SMB sector. The platform, active in over 100 countries, offers partners comprehensive solutions for transactions, operations, and marketing. The goal of HUAWEI eKit is to simplify deployments by providing solutions that are easy to manage and install, ensuring end-to-end simplicity for small and medium-sized businesses.

Additionally, Huawei provides its partners with comprehensive service packages. At the highest service level, Huawei enables the delivery of replacement parts within four hours. In customer support, Huawei offers hotline support in 18 languages for 33 countries and fast response times within five minutes.

The Roadshow enables valuable networking and local collaboration

At each stop of the roadshow, the truck becomes a walk-in exhibition stand with a total of 15 stations. From individual product areas to industry applications and flexible multi-solutions and services, each station offers deep and detailed insights. Huawei professionals are available at each location to present solutions and answer questions. Additionally, the roadshow truck provides a stage for local in-country events, such as panel discussions, presentations of user scenarios, customer sharing, product training, networking, Q&A sessions, or award events.

The Huawei Enterprise Roadshow 2025 runs from March to September and makes stops in key cities in France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Turkey, and Poland, among others.

For more information, visit

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions, infrastructures and smart devices. With integrated solutions in four key environments: telecommunications networks, IT, smart devices and cloud services, we are committed to bringing digitization to every person, home and organization for a fully connected and intelligent world.

Huawei's complete portfolio of products, solutions and services is competitive and secure. Through collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create added value for our customers and work to empower people, enrich life in homes and inspire innovation in organizations of all kinds.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in research, focusing on the technological advances that drive the world forward. We currently have more than 207,000 employees and operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a privately held company wholly owned by its employees. For more information, please visit Huawei online.

