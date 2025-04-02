Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Launches Generative AI Chatbot ALIE To Improve Efficiency For Channel Partners And Employees

PARIS, FRANCE, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions enabling organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, has introduced its innovative generative AI chatbot, ALIE, which is available on a global scale for use by channel partners and employees.Powered by Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's in-house generative AI engine, PythiALE, the ALIE chatbot is capable of effectively responding to a range of queries in a human-like manner. It supports business in a wide range of domains, increasing efficiency and reducing informational siloes. The chatbot can be accessed through RainbowTM , ALE's cloud-based communications platform.Since implementing ALIE, ALE has seen a 50% reduction in the number of calls to support agents, showing that channel partners are able to resolve a significant number of issues through the chatbot.Features:-24/7 Assistance: With the ability to track product orders, answer technical queries, give information about inventory levels and provide general support, ALIE reduces wait time for customer support, while optimizing the efficiency of ALE Operations. Users can also create, update and read support tickets in an interactive way and can subscribe to receive notifications when their enquiry is progressed. Finally, human staff can be alerted by ALIE when intervention is necessary.-Conversational Interface: Users receive personalized responses to their queries in the language that they ask them, as ALIE is able to search documents in multiple languages and translate the answer into the same language that was used to ask the question. It is also robust against mistakes such as typos, synonyms and misspellings, meaning that it can engage with users in a human-like, contextual conversation.-Document Search: Allows ALIE to search public technical documentation about ALE products to generate an answer tailored to the user's question. For employees, ALIE can also request the company's internal documentation to streamline the onboarding of employees and facilitate finding domain-specific information.-Machine Learning: ALIE deploys advanced machine learning, allowing it to become smarter with each interaction, increasing the efficiency of operations over time.-Heightened Security: ALIE is developed in accordance with rigorous data security practices and adheres to ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 standards, ensuring robust compliance and protection. The solution is also GDPR compliant and complies with the EU's AI Act, ensuring that personal data is properly handled. ALIE is hosted in a European AWS data center, applying the principle of least privilege to prevent unauthorized access. Data within ALIE's databases is encrypted at rest, with automatic, scheduled backups to prevent data loss.“We are delighted to introduce our generative AI chatbot, ALIE to increase efficiency and drive seamless customer service for ALE partners and customers. We strive to provide innovative and effective services aligned with the needs of our partners, and ALIE offers a new level of support, while also maintaining a high level of security.” says Jonathan Hollebeque - Head of business applications and digital transformation, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.#ENDS#About Alcatel-Lucent EnterpriseAlcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

