April 2, 2025

Implementation of the share buyback program

Boulogne-Billancourt, April 2, 2025

As part of the implementation of its share buyback program, Renault Group has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate to purchase a maximum number of 1,000,000 Renault shares, depending on market conditions, over a period running from April 2 up to and including April 8, 2025.

The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault's obligations in the context of the employee shareholding plan“Shareplan 2025”.

The description of the share buyback program, as authorized by the Annual General Meeting of May 16, 2024, under the 19th resolution, is detailed on page 493 of Renault Group's 2023 Universal Registration Document.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its

4 brands - Renault - Dacia - Alpine and Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.



