ABL Diagnostics Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Genient To Expand Microbiology Genotyping In India

WOIPPY, FRANCE, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the“Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce an exclusive distribution agreement with Genient Tech Private Ltd. ( ). Under this partnership, Genient will promote and commercialize ABLD's DeepChekand UltraGene molecular assays across laboratories in India, further strengthening its diagnostics portfolio.Through this collaboration, Genient will offer an expanded range of real-time PCR assays (qPCR) (UltraGene), including syndromic testing panels ( ). This agreement follows the recently announced licensing and transfer agreement of know-how and IP rights related to real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests made by ABL Diagnostics' mother company, (article/782808669/abl-inks-know-how-license-and-transfer-agreement-for-the-fast-track-diagnostics-pcr-portfolio-from-siemens-healthineers ), reinforcing Genient' position in molecular diagnostics.Additionally, the exclusive distribution agreement includes the DeepChekline of PCR assays and proprietary downstream analysis software systems, validated for use with both Capillary Electrophoresis (SANGER) and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflows.“As a former wholly owned subsidiary based distributer in India of products derived from the know-how recently acquired by ABL, we believe that this new partnership with ABL Diagnostics will allow us to continue delivering reliable qPCR solutions with a strong track record in the country, while also integrating cutting-edge sequencing-based genotyping technologies for microbiology.” said Brijesh Singh, Director and Member of the Board of Genient.Matthieu Barralon, Head of Clinical at ABL Diagnostics, added:“We are thrilled to partner with Genient to provide advanced qPCR and genetic analysis solutions to microbiology labs across India.”The syndromic multiplex testing market-which enables simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens-is projected to grow from USD 2.89 billion in 2025 to USD 4.17 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.66% ( ). With India's strong research sector and growing demand for syndromic testing, this partnership presents significant growth opportunities.The financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.***ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICSABL Diagnostics specializes in proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions for precise molecular detection and genotyping:- UltraGene – real-time PCR-based molecular detection.- DeepChek– DNA sequencing for genotyping.Expanding Portfolio for MicrobiologyOur growing portfolio covers:- HIV diagnostics – Drug resistance assays, including a Whole Genome Kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B & C – Advanced genotyping and drug resistance analysis- Microbiome & Taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analysis.- Other viral & bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Syndromic & Digital Solutions- Syndromic Real-Time PCR assays (known-how and IP acquired in 2025).- Nadis– EMR system used in 200+ hospitals in France for HIV & Hepatitis infected patients management.ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). For further information, please visit .ABOUT GENIENTGenient, established in 2017 as an MSME, expanded into Life Sciences in 2023, Led by industry veterans with work experience at Fast Track Diagnostics-Siemens, Roche, Bio-Rad, Dr Lal Path Labs, ABB, and E&Y, the company represents global brands in molecular diagnostics and genomics research. Genient has built a strong presence across India, with a deep network of key customers and over 40 business partners, including in Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities. Notably, its promoters include a former board member of Fast Track Diagnostics Asia Private Limited, which was acquired by Siemens Healthineers in 2018. The company collaborates with leading organizations such as Abbott, Bioeksen, and SML Genetree, holding exclusive distribution rights in India for Bioeksen, Invitek Diagnostics range of products under ALS life sciences and SML Genetree. For More information, please write ...CONTACTSABL DiagnosticsABL Diagnostics SA72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPYFRANCETel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : ...GENIENTGENIENTB- -161, Sector 36, Noida, 201301, UP, Republic of India/BharatTel : 0120-4327630Email :... :FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTThis press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning ABL Diagnostics and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that ABL Diagnostics considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the“Risk Factors” section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on July 12, 2022 under number 22-296, available on the web site of ABL Diagnostics ( ) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which ABL Diagnostics operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to ABL Diagnostics or not currently considered material by ABL Diagnostics. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of ABL Diagnostics to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for ABL Diagnostics shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

