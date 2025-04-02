Global De-Oiled Lecithin Market Set To Double By 2033, Driven By Growing Demand For Natural Food Ingredients

Emergen Research Logo

De-oiled lecithin, a non-GMO and allergen-free emulsifier, is becoming a preferred ingredient in bakery, confectionery, dairy, and beverages.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global de-oiled lecithin market is on track for substantial growth, with projections estimating an increase from USD 225.6 million in 2024 to USD 458.5 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 8.2%. This growth is fueled by rising consumer awareness of health-conscious food choices and the increasing demand for natural food additives.

Rising Demand for Non-GMO and Clean Label Products

Consumers today are more focused on healthier lifestyles, leading to a surge in demand for non-GMO and clean-label products. De-oiled lecithin, a non-GMO and allergen-free emulsifier, is becoming a preferred ingredient in bakery, confectionery, dairy, and beverages. As manufacturers shift towards natural alternatives, the market for de-oiled lecithin continues to expand.

Industry Developments Strengthening Market Growth

Key industry players are forming strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

In August 2020, Fismer Lecithin partnered with Sweets Global Network E.V., allowing the company to enhance its communication and product reach, particularly in the confectionery and bakery sectors.

In November 2021, Novastell launched a new range of lecithin granules derived from soy and sunflower, further expanding product availability for food and beverage manufacturers.

In March 2021, Lecico, a subsidiary of Avril Group, signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Ciranda for the North American market, ensuring a steady supply of high-quality non-GMO ingredients.

Challenges: Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Despite strong growth prospects, the fluctuating prices of raw materials, particularly soybeans, pose a challenge to market stability. Rising production costs impact product pricing and can influence consumer demand. Additionally, supply chain disruptions due to these price fluctuations may affect the availability of de-oiled lecithin.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report@

Market Segmentation: Soybean and Sunflower Lead the Way

The de-oiled lecithin market is segmented based on source, including soybean, sunflower, rapeseed & canola, eggs, and other sources (corn, krill, rice).

Soybean-based lecithin holds the largest market share due to increasing consumer preference for low-fat and cholesterol-free food products.

Sunflower-based lecithin is witnessing rapid growth, driven by demand for plant-based and natural emulsifiers in the food and beverage industry. Expanding applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed further support its growth.

Browse Full Report:

In February 2021, AAK will deliver Akolec, a line of plant-based lecithin emulsifier systems sourced from sunflower and soybean oils. The procedures are created to enhance the nutrition, functionality, and processing of a combination of foods and beverages, including baked foods, confectionery items, and plant-based dairy and meat alternatives.

Some of the key companies in the global De-Oiled Lecithin Market include:

Cargill Incorporated (US)

ADM (US)

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe (Germany)

IMCD Group BV (US)

Bunge (US)

Sonic Biochem (India)

Avril Group (France)

American Lecithin Company (US)

VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd (India)

De-Oiled Lecithin Latest Industry Updates

In August 2022, Louis Dreyfus Company Agricultural Industries LLC (LDC) announced the opening of its recent soy liquid lecithin plant in Claypool, Indiana, US. The site is positioning itself as the country's largest facility integrating soybean processing, biodiesel production, glycerin and lecithin refining operations, a food-grade packaging line, and a canola oil distribution terminal.

Request For Discount:

De-Oiled Lecithin Market Segmentation Analysis

By Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

GMO

NON-GMO

By Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Soybean

Sunflower

Rapeseed & Canola

Eggs

Other Sources (Corn, Krill, and Rice)

By Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Powder

Granules

By Method of Extractions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Acetone Extraction

Carbon Dioxide Extraction

Ultrafiltration Process

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Food & Beverages

Bakery Products

Convenience Food

Confectioneries

Beverages

Dairy & Non-Dairy Products

Other Food Applications

Feed

Industrial

Health Care Products

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Buy Now:

The de-oiled lecithin market is set for strong growth over the next decade, with increasing applications across various industries. As consumer demand for natural, sustainable, and allergen-free ingredients rises, manufacturers are expected to continue investing in product innovation and strategic partnerships.

Eric Lee

Emergen Research

+ +91 90210 91709

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.