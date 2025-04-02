Nodefoundry Secures Seed Investment From Angel Syndicate And Blockchainvelocity To Advance Decentralized AI Compute

Funding will accelerate launch of NodeFoundry's DePIN-powered AI compute marketplace, designed to make decentralized infrastructure accessible and scalable

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NodeFoundry AI, a cutting-edge DePIN and AI agent aggregator platform, has raised an undisclosed seed round from a syndicate of angel investors and BlockchainVelocity, a firm at the forefront of Web3 and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) investments. This funding marks a major step in NodeFoundry's mission to unlock scalable, cost-efficient AI compute through blockchain-powered infrastructure.The investment will accelerate the development of NodeFoundry's decentralized compute marketplace, which enables developers to access on-demand, distributed processing power. With the growing demand for AI infrastructure and escalating costs of setting up new data centers, NodeFoundry offers a compelling solution-leveraging DePIN networks to create a more open, cost-effective, and permissionless alternative."DePIN is one of the most promising trends in Web3, and we're seeing immense interest from both customers and blockchain platforms looking to integrate decentralized compute solutions," said BlockchainVelocity. "We believe NodeFoundry is well-positioned to be a leader in this space, and we're excited to support its vision."BlockchainVelocity also underscored the strategic importance of the investment, adding:"NodeFoundry represents a real-world application of blockchain technology, solving a fundamental problem in AI compute. With the closed beta launching soon, we see this as the right time to invest in a category-defining platform."NodeFoundry AI is preparing for its closed beta launch, which will onboard select partners and early adopters to test its DePIN and AI agent aggregator platform. The platform will also release its APIs, enabling any Web2 or Web3 user to access a suite of DePIN services-without needing to manage wallets, blockchains, or hold specific tokens.About NodeFoundry AINodeFoundry is a DePIN and AI agent abstraction layer designed to power the next generation of AI applications. By aggregating compute resources from DePIN networks, it enables scalable, cost-effective, and censorship-resistant AI processing. Backed by Web3 investors, NodeFoundry is pioneering a new era of AI compute that is open, permissionless, and accessible to all.🔗 Learn more at:🔗 Follow us on X (Twitter):🔗 Join the community on Telegram:

