Bugcrowd Launches New MSP Offering To Address Pentesting Backlog

New Offering Introduces a Scalable Solution for Fast-Tracked, Crowd-Powered Compliance Requirements

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bugcrowd, a leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, today announced at Blackhat Asia Singapore, the availability of its new Managed Service Provider (MSP) offering. This service is designed to help MSPs efficiently address the backlog of compliance-related pentests. By providing a standardized and scalable solution, with streamlined scoping, Bugcrowd's MSP offering empowers small to midsize businesses to meet their compliance requirements without delay. The service leverages the unique and extensive pen testing expertise of The Crowd (also known as ethical hackers) to deliver a reliable and efficient way for MSPs to enhance their capabilities and offer new, best-in-class services to their clients. This launch marks a significant step forward in Bugcrowd's mission to broaden support for MSPs and their customers.

"Bugcrowd's new MSP offering is a game-changer for our partners and an important step for our program," said Jacques Lopez, VP, Global Channel & Alliances, Bugcrowd. "By leveraging our crowdsourced streamlined-scope pentesting capabilities, MSPs can offer their clients fast, reliable, and cost-effective compliance testing. This enables those clients to stay ahead of regulatory requirements and security threats, while their systems are secure and compliant. This offering can augment the capabilities of those partners who already provide pentesting, enabling them to reserve their in-house pentesters for projects they are best suited for while Bugcrowd handles more routine projects.”

The new offering helps MSPs support skill gaps within their practices, provides co-branding with Bugcrowd's best-in-class pentesting capabilities, and offers attractive revenue opportunities for interested partners. Key capabilities include:

●Comprehensive Services - MSP Pentesting capabilities include networking, API's, web, mobile apps, and cloud configuration testing.

●Standardized Delivery - Managed by Bugcrowd, program methodology consistently provides a reliable and standardized approach to pentesting.

●Short Stand-up Time - Partners can launch engagements in as little as three business days, ensuring rapid response times for urgent compliance needs.

●RapidRevenue – Partners can benefit from faster revenue recognition through faster initiation of engagements, making it financially advantageous for MSPs.

●Powered by Bugcrowd - Partners not only enhance their service portfolio but also instill confidence in their clients by leveraging Bugcrowd's industry-leading expertise in cybersecurity.

●Expand into other Bugcrowd offerings - Crowdsourced offerings like Bug Bounty, Vulnerability Disclosure Programs, Attack Surface Management, and more are available for traditional resale.

"SMBs often struggle to employ the services they need to meet compliance requirements. Bugcrowd's service not only enhances our ability to deliver high-quality compliance testing to our clients but also helps us scale our operations and meet the growing demand for pentesting services," said Mitch Evans, Director, Cybersecurity Consulting at BARR Advisory. "We are thrilled to work with Bugcrowd on deploying this service and look forward to new and existing clients benefiting from these trusted capabilities."

The new MSP offering is available immediately to a limited number of partners. Pricing is based on a flat rate model, with various options depending on the scope of the pentesting required. For more information and to learn how to become a Bugcrowd MSP partner, visit here.

Bugcrowd at Black Hat Asia, April 1-4, 2025

●Visit us at Booth 307 on the Expo floor for swag, demos, and conversation about the news.

●Attend: AI & Cybersecurity: Securing Xero JAX with Bugcrowd's AI Pentesting on Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025

●Request 1:1 time with the leadership team for a deep dive into our announcement and the value of the Bugcrowd Platform.

About Bugcrowd

We are Bugcrowd. Since 2012, we've been empowering organizations to take back control and stay ahead of threat actors by uniting the collective ingenuity and expertise of our customers and trusted alliance of elite hackers, with our patented data and AI-powered Bugcrowd PlatformTM. Our network of hackers brings diverse expertise to uncover hidden weaknesses, adapting swiftly to evolving threats, even against zero-day exploits. With unmatched scalability and adaptability, our data and AI-driven CrowdMatchTM technology in our platform finds the perfect talent for your unique fight. We are creating a new era of modern crowdsourced security that outpaces threat actors.

Unleash the ingenuity of the hacker community with Bugcrowd, visit . Read our blog.

"Bugcrowd", "CrowdMatch" and "Bugcrowd Platform" are trademarks of Bugcrowd Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

