Trinasolar ISBU Signs 30 MW Corporate PPA With Equinix In Japan

CHANGZHOU, China, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar International System Business Unit ("ISBU"), the utility-scale solar and battery storage development arm of Trina solar Co., Ltd, is pleased to announce the signing of a 20-year renewable energy PPA with Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX ), a global leading data center provider. The agreement will allow Trina ISBU to supply solar power generated from the 30MW Yufutsu Abira Project in Hokkaido. The project is expected to supply electricity from 2028 Q3.

This PPA marks a significant step in Trinasolar ISBU's transition from a renewable solutions provider to a clean energy supplier in Japan. It supports Equinix's long-term sustainability goals and commitment to reducing carbon emissions across its operations.

"Trinasolar ISBU is proud to collaborate with Equinix on this landmark agreement," said Feng Chen, Rep. Director/Country Head, Trinasolar ISBU Japan . "This is our first corporate solar power agreement in Japan. We look forward to fostering further partnerships with corporate offtakers that drive the country's green energy transformation."

Kuniko Ogawa, Managing Director and President, Equinix Japan said, "Reliance on digital technologies driven by innovations like AI continues to expand rapidly, increasing data centers' energy demands. Equinix is committed to addressing these energy challenges as sustainably as possible. Our first PPA in Japan empowers our customers to confidently pursue aggressive decarbonization objectives, knowing the energy consumption of their data center operations at Equinix is covered by renewable energy. "

About Trinasolar ISBU

Trinasolar ISBU is the downstream business unit of Trinasolar and serves as its global platform for the development of utility-scale photovoltaic and battery energy storage projects. With over 15 years of proven experience in project development, financing, EPC, and O&M, Trinasolar ISBU has consistently delivered high-quality renewable energy assets worldwide. The business unit is currently undergoing a strategic transition from a pure developer to a global IPP, further expanding its role in the clean energy value chain.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX ) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

