Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ready Capital, Digimarc, Applovin, And E.L.F. Beauty And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC)

Class Period: November 7, 2024 - March 2, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that significant non-performing loans in its CRE portfolio were not likely to be collectible; (2) that Ready Capital would fully reserve these problem loans in order to“stabilize” its CRE portfolio; (3) that this was not accurately reflected in Ready Capital's current expected credit loss or valuation allowances; (4) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely affected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Class Period: May 2, 2024 - February 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a large commercial partner would not renew a large contract on the same terms; (2) that, as a result, Digimarc would renegotiate the large commercial contract; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's subscription revenue and annual recurring revenue would be adversely affected; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Class Period: May 10, 2023 - February 25, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

The AppLovin class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period created the false impression that AppLovin's enhanced AXON 2.0 digital ad platform, in addition to its“cutting-edge AI technologies,” would more efficiently match advertisements to mobile games, in addition to expanding into web-based marketing and e-commerce. In truth, AppLovin was exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms and using manipulative practices that forced unwanted apps on customers via a“backdoor installation scheme” which inaccurately inflated installation numbers, and, in turn, its profit figures, the complaint alleges.

The AppLovin class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 26, 2025, analyst research reports emerged stating that AppLovin was reverse engineering and exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms. The reports further alleged AppLovin was utilizing manipulative practices to artificially inflate their own ad click-through and app download rates, such as by having ads click on themselves or utilizing design gimmicks to trigger forced shadow downloads, erroneously inflating installation numbers and, in turn, its profit figures, the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of AppLovin shares fell by more than 12%, the AppLovin class action lawsuit alleges.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF)

Class Period: November 1, 2023 - November 19, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. To maintain investor confidence, e.l.f. Beauty inflated revenue and other financial measures over multiple quarters. The Company suffered from rising inventory levels. The Company falsely attributed its rising inventory to changes in sourcing. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about e.l.f. Beauty, investors suffered damages.

