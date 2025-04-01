Federman & Sherwood Investigates Northwest Retirement Plan Consultants For Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Northwest Retirement Plan Consultants (“NWRPC”) for data breach. On February 28, 2025, NWRPC filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Montana. NWRPC experienced a cybersecurity incident involving their network on August 31, 2024. NWRPC immediately launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to the NWRPC network and accessed certain individuals' personal and sensitive information. On February 28, 2025, NWRPC began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:



Full Name

Address

Social Security Number Other sensitive information

Headquartered in Renton, Washington, Northwest Retirement Plan Consultants provides customized retirement plan solutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, and compliance services to help clients manage and optimize their employee benefits programs.

If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tashia Poore either by email at ... or visit our firm's website .

Tashia Poore

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560