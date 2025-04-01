Federman & Sherwood Investigates Northwest Retirement Plan Consultants For Data Breach
The type of information potentially exposed includes:
- Full Name Address Social Security Number Other sensitive information
Headquartered in Renton, Washington, Northwest Retirement Plan Consultants provides customized retirement plan solutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, and compliance services to help clients manage and optimize their employee benefits programs.
If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tashia Poore either by email at ... or visit our firm's website .
Tashia Poore
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
(405) 235-1560
