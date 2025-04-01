Federman & Sherwood Investigates United Domestic Workers Of America For Data Breach
The type of information potentially exposed includes:
- Full Name Address Social Security Number Other sensitive information
Headquartered in San Diego, CA, United Domestic Workers of America is a labor union representing over 200,000 home care and family childcare providers throughout California. UDW advocates for the rights and benefits of care workers. The organization is affiliated with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (“AFSCME”).
